Kim Jong Un Inspects North Korean Troops Training During Drills

The visit comes in the wake of US-South Korea military drills and deteriorating security situation.

The North Korean President of State Affairs, Kim Jong Un, recently visited the core base of the Korean People’s Army. During his tour, he inspected the training infrastructure and oversaw military drills, according to a report from the KCNA news agency. Kim was accompanied by high-profile state officials, as well as top brass officers, including Minister of Defense Kang Sun Nam, and Chief of General Staff Ri Yong Gil.According to the report, Kim Jong Un “learned in detail about the facilities and training grounds in the base” and “received a report on the program for actual maneuvers of the units planned that day before guiding the drill”.Kim praised the combat prowess of North Korean soldiers and highlighted the need for organizing even more rigorous drills in order to “successfully control even their slightest attempt to ignite a war”. He added that the Korean People’s Army should stay vigilant in order to adapt to all “aspects of changing and developing modern warfare”.Upon wrapping up the visit, the North Korean leader posed for a traditional group photo with soldiers.In March, South Korea and the United States commenced fighter jet exercises as part of their annual military drills known as Freedom Shield. The exercises are aimed at countering perceived threats from North Korea, which Pyongyang criticized, branding them as provocative.In January 2024, Russian foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov commented on the security situation around Korean Peninsula, stressing that “the policy of the United States and its regional allies to create threats to the security of North Korea” does not anyhow contribute to positive development of the situation.

