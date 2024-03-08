https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/hungary-receives-82mln-in-unlocked-eu-funding---finance-minister-1117213695.html

Hungary Receives $82Mln in Unlocked EU Funding - Finance Minister

Hungary Receives $82Mln in Unlocked EU Funding - Finance Minister

Sputnik International

Hungary has received 75.2 million euros ($82 million) in EU budget funding that was blocked under rule-of-law disciplinary proceedings, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said Friday.

2024-03-08T22:08+0000

2024-03-08T22:08+0000

2024-03-08T22:08+0000

economy

hungary

europe

european union (eu)

ukraine crisis

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_db1d15389f43430c1d812feea3357fd8.jpg

"This time, 75.2 million euros (29.8 billion HUF) in funding has been received for green and digital transformation investment," Varga said on social media. The newest handout brings the total amount of unlocked EU budget funds transferred to Hungary since the end of December to 550 billion forints ($1.5 billion), the minister estimated. Varga said the latest tranche would be used to fund Hungary's Environmental and Energy Efficiency Operational Program, which aims to promote the use of renewable energy sources and improve wildlife protections, water supply, and waste management. The European Union withheld some 7.5 billion euro worth of payments to Hungary from the shared budget in 2022 over alleged rule-of-law shortcomings, but Budapest's block on EU funding of Ukrainian war efforts made Brussels unlock some of the funds to Hungary in December.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/eu-reportedly-mulls-unblocking-hungarys-billions-in-return-for-approval-of-ukraine-support--1113876179.html

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu funding, unlocked eu funding, locked funds, ukraine war, ukraine crisis, hungarian funds, frozen funds, hungarian money, aid to ukraine, support for ukraine, hungary-ukraine relations, hungary, ukraine, european commission, europe for ukraine, eu weapons for ukraine, eu aid to ukraine, eu funding for ukraine, eu funding to ukraine