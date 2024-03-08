https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/the-instrumentation-of-fascism-and-canadas-hidden-nazi-past-1117201430.html

The Instrumentation of Fascism and Canada’s Hidden Nazi Past

The Instrumentation of Fascism and Canada's Hidden Nazi Past

Yaroslav Hunka is far from the only fascist veteran who found refuge in the country after the Second World War.

Author and political activist Yves Engler joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program on Thursday to discuss an unflattering aspect of Canada’s history that’s come to light amidst the Western-backed proxy war against Russia in the Donbass.“Obviously this became a big issue a few months ago when the former SS member Yaroslav Hunka was given two standing ovations at the House of Commons when [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky was there,” said Engler, recalling last year’s embarrassing incident in Canada’s Parliament. “He was a former SS soldier, which was obviously a very bad look.”Engler explained how the incident with Hunka was not the first time Canada’s status as a safe haven for former Nazis has received scrutiny. The country convened a commission in the 1980s to study the issue, but its findings were suppressed when it was discovered that former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, the father of Canada’s current leader Justin Trudeau, had himself tried to discourage investigation into the matter in the late 1960s.The discovery was revealed last month in a report backed by Canadian Jewish institutions who pressed to shed light on the subject.In the book Conjuring Hitler: How Britain and America Made the Third Reich, author Guido Giacomo Preparata examines the many connections between Western political and financial leaders and the Nazi regime.“Even during the war, there were American banks financing the Nazis,” noted host Garland Nixon. “It only stands to reason that this reality is, I think, starting to come to [light]: in the same way that a Nazi-fied Ukraine is a project of the West to take out Russia, the Nazi-fied Germany was a project of the West to take out Russia.”“And when that project turned on them and collapsed, they tried to take as much of it as they could that was left and get started over again.”

