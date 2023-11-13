https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/neo-nazi-ideology-has-lot-of-clout-in-canada-holds-trudeau-govt-hostage---un-envoy-1114911487.html

Neo-Nazi Ideology Has Lot of Clout in Canada, Holds Trudeau Gov't Hostage - UN Envoy

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is effectively being a "hostage" to the Nazi ideology held by the descendants of Nazis and collaborators who emigrated to Canada, Russian Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

"It's an open secret that Canada harbored a lot of former Nazi collaborators after the Second World War and these collaborators now have children and grandchildren, they have think tanks, etc. So, the Neo-Nazi ideology and extreme nationalism have, unfortunately, very much clout in Canada," Polyanskiy said. The descendants of the collaborators, to a large extent, are holding the Trudeau government "hostage," Polyanskiy said. "These things are very widespread and Canada is actively supporting them. The things we saw in the Canadian Parliament are only a tip of the iceberg. If the Canadian society digs deeper, many secrets will be revealed," Polyanskiy added. In October, the Canadian Parliament and Trudeau honored Yaroslav Hunka, an actual Nazi SS officer from World War II. Earlier this month, the Canadian Mission to the United Nations voted against a Russian-drafted resolution to combat Nazism.Ukrainian ConflictWestern media have finally noticed that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is "not moving forward," Dmitry Polyanskiy said.The Western media noticed this not because of "good luck" but thanks to the huge efforts of the Russian military on the battlefield, Polyanskiy added.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plans not to hold elections in 2024 stand in opposition to the picture the West is trying to portray about Ukraine allegedly being a democratic country, Polyanskiy told Sputnik.Such actions are very much in contrast to what Zelensky's Western supporters are saying about him and Ukraine, the Russian diplomat added.The reality is that Zelensky has thrown a number of political prisoners in jail and has taken other anti-democratic, draconian measures, which make it quite clear as to what kind of "democracy" Ukraine is now building, Polyanskiy added.A presidential election is supposed to take place in Ukraine in March 2024 in accordance with the country's legislation. However, the Ukrainian Constitution prohibits holding elections under martial law, which has been in effect in the country since the beginning of Russia's military operation in February 2022. Earlier in November, Zelensky expressed his belief that it was "not the right time" for any elections in the country and proposed extending martial law until February 14, 2024.Russia believes that the West will do everything in its power to keep arming Ukraine, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.At the same time, he added that Russia has enough tools at its disposal to achieve its goals and conclude the special military operation in Ukraine with a victory.Russia has never threatened Ukraine or the Ukrainian people, Polyanskiy said, but the West has used the notion that there will be "no Ukraine" if Kiev stops fighting Russia as part of its propaganda.

