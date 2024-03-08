https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/tucker-carlson-bidens-address-to-congress-most-un-american-speech-ever---1117206887.html

Tucker Carlson: Biden's Address to Congress 'Most Un-American Speech Ever'

US journalist Tucker Carlson on Friday called President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Congress "possibly the darkest, most un-American speech" ever delivered by a US president, saying that it had been focused not on US's national interests, but on pouring billions of dollars into military aid to Ukraine.

"That was possibly the darkest, most un-American speech ever given by an American president," Carlson said during a broadcast published on his X account, calling Biden a "cruel and vicious demagogue." The US journalist described the president's address as a "lie," saying that Biden "quickly explained" that his top priority "has nothing to do with America" and was related to "sending billions more to Ukraine." On Thursday, Biden delivered the State of the Union address to the US Congress. The speech comes amid Washington's efforts to provide further aid to Ukraine for use in its conflict with Russia. However, some Republican lawmakers have called on Congress and the Biden administration to address border security before approving more foreign aid. The president called on the US Congress to pass a $118 billion foreign aid bill that includes border policy reforms. The bill was blocked by Senate Republicans last month over concerns it did not do enough to resolve the border crisis. Biden also said that his policies are designed to keep drug cartels and human smugglers from profiting off the border crisis.

