Biden's State of the Union Address: Why US Vow to Fight Till Last Ukrainian Is 'Not Reassuring'
Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union speech amid low approval ratings of POTUS’ foreign policy, Harvey Schantz, professor of political science at the State University of New York at Plattsburgh, told Sputnik.
US President Joe Biden began his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress by calling for additional funding for Ukraine and vowing that America "will not walk away" from supporting the Kiev regime.By saying so, Biden actually "assured the world and 'history' that America will fight to the last Ukrainian," Michael Shannon, a political commentator and Newsmax columnist, told Sputnik.Commenting on Biden's pledge to "stand with Ukraine" and provide it with weapons, the columnist noted that "who will operate the weapons as Ukraine's fighting age manpower dwindles was left unsaid."As for POTUS demanding that Congress pass another Ukraine aid package, Shannon stressed that "many Republicans are more worried about our [US] border than Ukraine's so passage of this latest bill remains uncertain, in spite of Biden's State of the Union yelling."According to Schantz, the public is also not happy with the Biden administration's economic performance.The political scientist then commented on a portion of Biden's State of the Union address in which POTUS focused on migrant-related issues.
US President Joe Biden began his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress by calling for additional funding for Ukraine
and vowing that America "will not walk away" from supporting the Kiev regime.
By saying so, Biden actually "assured the world and 'history' that America will fight to the last Ukrainian," Michael Shannon, a political commentator and Newsmax columnist, told Sputnik.
It "might be reassuring if the world hadn't recently witnessed the great Afghanistan skedaddle," Shannon said, referring to the US’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in late August 2021.
Commenting on Biden's pledge to "stand with Ukraine" and provide it with weapons, the columnist noted that "who will operate the weapons as Ukraine's fighting age manpower dwindles was left unsaid."
As for POTUS demanding that Congress pass another Ukraine aid
package, Shannon stressed that "many Republicans are more worried about our [US] border than Ukraine's so passage of this latest bill remains uncertain, in spite of Biden's State of the Union yelling."
Harvey Schantz, a professor of political science at the State University of New York at Plattsburgh, meanwhile, pointed to recent polls showing that ''the American public has generally looked askance at Biden’s performance in foreign affairs, with an approval rating of 33% in a Gallup Poll of February 23, 2024 and 36% in a Quinnipiac Poll of February 21, 2024.''
According to Schantz, the public is also not happy with the Biden administration's economic performance.
The political scientist then commented on a portion of Biden's State of the Union address in which POTUS focused on migrant-related issues.
"Biden’s record on the Mexican Border has been a sore point, as the 46th US president received his lowest approval on immigration and the southern border, 28% in the Gallup Poll and 29% in the Quinnipiac Poll. The question of border security separates Democrats and Republicans with Republicans favoring a strong, closed border and Democrats favoring a welcoming border," Schantz concluded.