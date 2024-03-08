International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 2,860 Soldiers in Avdeyevka Outskirts in Past Week
Ukriane has lost more than 2,860 soldiers in the Avdeyevka vicinity, over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry sad on Friday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 65 counterattacks by Ukrainian military in the Avdeyevka direction, eight counterattacks in the Donetsk direction, and three counterattacks in the South Donetsk direction. Ukraine has also lost more than 1,970 soldiers in the Donetsk direction, up to 1,620 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, more than 540 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction, and more than 295 soldiers in the Kherson direction. Additionally, the Russian forces delivered 34 massive strikes with missiles and drones on facilities of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past week, the ministry said, noting that 24 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered.
avdeyevka, russian army
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukriane has lost more than 2,860 soldiers in the Avdeyevka vicinity, over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry sad on Friday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 65 counterattacks by Ukrainian military in the Avdeyevka direction, eight counterattacks in the Donetsk direction, and three counterattacks in the South Donetsk direction.

"Over the past week, the enemy lost over 2,860 military personnel, seven tanks, including two US-made Abrams, 34 armored combat vehicles, 47 vehicles, 20 field artillery pieces, a US-made HIMARS MLRS launcher and a Strela-10 air defense missile system combat vehicle in this [Avdeyevka] direction," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine has also lost more than 1,970 soldiers in the Donetsk direction, up to 1,620 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, more than 540 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction, and more than 295 soldiers in the Kherson direction.
Additionally, the Russian forces delivered 34 massive strikes with missiles and drones on facilities of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past week, the ministry said, noting that 24 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered.
