Russian Forces Poised to Disrupt Stability of Ukrainian Defenses

Sputnik International

Having successfully liberated the city of Avdeyevka from Ukrainian occupation, Russian troops now advance on another city in the Donetsk People’s Republic held by the Kiev regime forces – Chasov Yar.

Russia’s gains in the Chasov Yar vicinity are a logical result of the victory at Avdeyevka and of its offensive that has been taking place over the last few months, said Anatoliy Matviychuk, a military analyst and retired colonel of Russian Armed Forces.According to Matviychuk, liberating Chasov Yar will allow Russian forces to disrupt the logistics for the Ukrainian forces in the region as the city is an important highway and railway hub.He also observed how Kiev’s Western sponsors have lost all touch with reality as they desperately strive to help create some sort of semblance of an army in Ukraine while failing to realize that they lack soldiers and no longer have the fighting spirit they had in 2022.Since 2014 and until its liberation by Russian forces last month, the city of Avdeyevka served as an important stronghold for the Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic.The potent defenses built by Ukrainian combat engineers, however, did not help the city’s garrison when the advancing Russian forces threatened to encircle the city, which prompted the remaining Kiev regime troops in Avdeyevka to turn tail and flee.Since, Russian troops continue to maintain the momentum and keep driving Ukrainian forces further west as the latter try and fail to stabilize the frontline.

