US Actions on Gaza Conflict Shows Washington 'Not a Peacemaker in the Region'
Washington continues to quietly support Israel with over 100 arms sales as the latter wages its brutal military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
After the October 7 Hamas attack and the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip that followed, the US has “quietly approved and delivered” over 100 sales of weapons and munitions to Israel, The Washington Post has reported, citing a classified briefing to members of Congress.Despite often portraying itself as the champion of peace, Washington also vetoed three UN Security Council draft resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.Commenting on the situation in the region, Mehmet Rakipoglu, a researcher on international affairs at the UK-based Dimensions for Strategic Studies think tank, argued that the United States is essentially “a part of the problem.”Rather than trying to stabilize the situation, the United States “will provoke conflicts in the region,” Rakipoglu suggested, arguing that radical policymakers in the US may even be trying to “provoke Iran and Israel.”He further pointed out that the United States is directly responsible for “not reaching a ceasefire” in the Gaza conflict as it is “blockading or not allowing a ceasefire from the UN Security Council.”
US Actions on Gaza Conflict Shows Washington 'Not a Peacemaker in the Region'

18:59 GMT 08.03.2024
Washington continues to quietly support Israel with over 100 arms sales as the latter wages its brutal military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
After the October 7 Hamas attack and the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip that followed, the US has “quietly approved and delivered” over 100 sales of weapons and munitions to Israel, The Washington Post has reported, citing a classified briefing to members of Congress.
Despite often portraying itself as the champion of peace, Washington also vetoed three UN Security Council draft resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Commenting on the situation in the region, Mehmet Rakipoglu, a researcher on international affairs at the UK-based Dimensions for Strategic Studies think tank, argued that the United States is essentially “a part of the problem.”
“This is the United States' policy to be known as a peacemaker, but it seems that the United States is not the peacemaker in the region,” he said.
Rather than trying to stabilize the situation, the United States “will provoke conflicts in the region,” Rakipoglu suggested, arguing that radical policymakers in the US may even be trying to “provoke Iran and Israel.”
He further pointed out that the United States is directly responsible for “not reaching a ceasefire” in the Gaza conflict as it is “blockading or not allowing a ceasefire from the UN Security Council.”
“If the US is supplying arms to Israel, it doesn't help to push for the UN to support an immediate ceasefire. So there is a contradiction between policy and rhetoric,” Rakipoglu remarked.
