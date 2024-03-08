https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/us-actions-on-gaza-conflict-shows-washington-not-a-peacemaker-in-the-region-1117212418.html

US Actions on Gaza Conflict Shows Washington 'Not a Peacemaker in the Region'

US Actions on Gaza Conflict Shows Washington 'Not a Peacemaker in the Region'

Sputnik International

Washington continues to quietly support Israel with over 100 arms sales as the latter wages its brutal military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

2024-03-08T18:59+0000

2024-03-08T18:59+0000

2024-03-08T18:59+0000

analysis

us

israel

gaza strip

un security council (unsc)

ceasefire

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116739846_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79358ef80b96630bf9bdbe865b22eab9.jpg

After the October 7 Hamas attack and the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip that followed, the US has “quietly approved and delivered” over 100 sales of weapons and munitions to Israel, The Washington Post has reported, citing a classified briefing to members of Congress.Despite often portraying itself as the champion of peace, Washington also vetoed three UN Security Council draft resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.Commenting on the situation in the region, Mehmet Rakipoglu, a researcher on international affairs at the UK-based Dimensions for Strategic Studies think tank, argued that the United States is essentially “a part of the problem.”Rather than trying to stabilize the situation, the United States “will provoke conflicts in the region,” Rakipoglu suggested, arguing that radical policymakers in the US may even be trying to “provoke Iran and Israel.”He further pointed out that the United States is directly responsible for “not reaching a ceasefire” in the Gaza conflict as it is “blockading or not allowing a ceasefire from the UN Security Council.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/majority-of-americans-disapprove-of-bidens-policy-regarding-gaza-conflict---poll-1117117656.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us israel cooperation, us gaza ceasefire, us sending arms to israel