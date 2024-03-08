https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/watch-russian-scouts-obliterate-ukrainian-artillery-on-dneprs-banks-1117209965.html

Watch Russian Scouts Obliterate Ukrainian Artillery on Dnepr's Banks

Russian Ministry of Defense published a footage of combat work of a reconnaissance group. Russian scouts were patrolling the area with Zala reconnaissance drone when they detected two Ukrainian artillery units and electronic warfare station on the right bank of Dnepr River.

