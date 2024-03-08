https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/watch-russian-scouts-obliterate-ukrainian-artillery-on-dneprs-banks-1117209965.html
Watch Russian Scouts Obliterate Ukrainian Artillery on Dnepr's Banks
Reconnaissance teams rarely engage in face-to-face battles, yet they have many tricks up their sleeves that may surprise their adversaries.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage of the combat work of a reconnaissance group.
Scouts were patrolling the area with a Zala reconnaissance drone when they detected two Ukrainian artillery units and an electronic warfare station on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
They decided to deploy Lancet kamikaze drones
and used a Zala to adjust them. As a result, the Lancets made short work of Ukrainian artillery and electronic warfare stations.