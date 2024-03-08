International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/watch-russian-scouts-obliterate-ukrainian-artillery-on-dneprs-banks-1117209965.html
Watch Russian Scouts Obliterate Ukrainian Artillery on Dnepr's Banks
Watch Russian Scouts Obliterate Ukrainian Artillery on Dnepr's Banks
Sputnik International
Russian Ministry of Defense published a footage of combat work of a reconnaissance group. Russian scouts were patrolling the area with Zala reconnaissance drone when they detected two Ukrainian artillery units and electronic warfare station on the right bank of Dnepr River.
2024-03-08T13:58+0000
2024-03-08T13:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
russia
lancet
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117209783_32:0:1220:668_1920x0_80_0_0_a5a1e1d8c9d464e535a24654268e8054.png
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage of the combat work of a reconnaissance group. Scouts were patrolling the area with a Zala reconnaissance drone when they detected two Ukrainian artillery units and an electronic warfare station on the right bank of the Dnepr River. They decided to deploy Lancet kamikaze drones and used a Zala to adjust them. As a result, the Lancets made short work of Ukrainian artillery and electronic warfare stations.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Zala reconnaissance UAV crew in combat action
Sputnik International
Zala reconnaissance UAV crew in combat action
2024-03-08T13:58+0000
true
PT1M18S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117209783_181:0:1072:668_1920x0_80_0_0_edc107aa99c35e455337a6ceebe4e5a4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, lancet drones, zala drone, russian scouts, electronic warfare
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, lancet drones, zala drone, russian scouts, electronic warfare

Watch Russian Scouts Obliterate Ukrainian Artillery on Dnepr's Banks

13:58 GMT 08.03.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Reconnaissance teams rarely engage in face-to-face battles, yet they have many tricks up their sleeves that may surprise their adversaries.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage of the combat work of a reconnaissance group.
Scouts were patrolling the area with a Zala reconnaissance drone when they detected two Ukrainian artillery units and an electronic warfare station on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
They decided to deploy Lancet kamikaze drones and used a Zala to adjust them. As a result, the Lancets made short work of Ukrainian artillery and electronic warfare stations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала