Astronomers Discover Exoplanet With a Boiling Ocean

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has discovered a distant planet that could be entirely covered by water, according to a report published on Friday.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has discovered a distant planet that could be entirely covered by water, according to a report published on Friday. The planet was discovered during a quest to identify habitable exoplanets, as Webb’s advanced instruments allow it to conduct detailed analysis of exoplanet atmospheres that may present key, life-sustaining molecules.Through Webb’s observations, it found water vapor and chemical signatures of methane and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of the exoplanet. Based on these findings, astronomers believe this chemical mixture is consistent with a water world in which a boiling hot “ocean” would cover the entire surface.The absence of ammonia is another reason as to why scientists believe his exoplanet may have an ocean on its surface, even though it should naturally occur in a hydrogen-rich atmosphere, based on chemical principles.Madhusudhan adds that TOI-270 d could be a Hycean planet, which is a particular type of exoplanet that contain hydrogen-rich atmospheres and support large liquid oceans. It was once thought that these Hycean planets could support life, though a recent study suggests that may not be the case, as these planets would suffer from a catastrophic runaway greenhouse effect and could limit their potential to host life.TOI-270 d is also tidally licked, which means one side faces its star—which is a red dwarf—and the other side is bathed in eternal darkness, creating an extreme temperature difference. The planet would also have an atmosphere with tens or hundreds of times the pressure at the Earth’s surface.Astronomers also detected carbon disulphide, which has been linked to biological processes on Earth, though it can be produced in other ways.

