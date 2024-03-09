International
Gaza Strip's Post-Conflict Reconstruction Estimated at $90Bln
Gaza Strip's Post-Conflict Reconstruction Estimated at $90Bln
The Gaza Strip's recovery from the damage inflicted by the ongoing escalation of armed conflict between Israel and Hamas is currently estimated at $90 billion, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Saturday.
"The cost of rebuilding the Gaza Strip amounts to $90 billion," Sisi said when speaking in Cairo. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 30,800 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
Gaza Strip's Post-Conflict Reconstruction Estimated at $90Bln

13:19 GMT 09.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / SAID KHATIBPalestinians inspect the damage amid the rubble of a building where two hostages were reportedly held before being rescued during an operation by Israeli security forcess in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip on February 12, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas
Palestinians inspect the damage amid the rubble of a building where two hostages were reportedly held before being rescued during an operation by Israeli security forcess in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip on February 12, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / SAID KHATIB
TUNIS (Sputnik) - The Gaza Strip's recovery from the damage inflicted by the ongoing escalation of armed conflict between Israel and Hamas is currently estimated at $90 billion, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Saturday.
"The cost of rebuilding the Gaza Strip amounts to $90 billion," Sisi said when speaking in Cairo.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 30,800 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
