https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/gaza-strips-post-conflict-reconstruction-estimated-at-90bln-1117227594.html

Gaza Strip's Post-Conflict Reconstruction Estimated at $90Bln

Gaza Strip's Post-Conflict Reconstruction Estimated at $90Bln

Sputnik International

The Gaza Strip's recovery from the damage inflicted by the ongoing escalation of armed conflict between Israel and Hamas is currently estimated at $90 billion, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Saturday.

2024-03-09T13:19+0000

2024-03-09T13:19+0000

2024-03-09T13:19+0000

world

middle east

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116790332_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8744d8a54868d24e0ba5618fa3beb71b.jpg

"The cost of rebuilding the Gaza Strip amounts to $90 billion," Sisi said when speaking in Cairo. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 30,800 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/us-actions-on-gaza-conflict-shows-washington-not-a-peacemaker-in-the-region-1117212418.html

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza strip crisis, gaza violence, gaza reconstruction, palestine-israel conflict, gaza crisis, gaza genocide