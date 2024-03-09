https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/hungarian-pm-orban-visits-former-us-president-trump-at-his-florida-estate-1117216592.html

Hungarian PM Orban Visits Former US President Trump at His Florida Estate

Hungarian PM Orban Visits Former US President Trump at His Florida Estate

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a meeting with former US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida Friday. According to Bertalan Havasi, spokesman for the head of government, they spoke for an hour.

2024-03-09T01:37+0000

2024-03-09T01:37+0000

2024-03-09T01:37+0000

viktor orban

us

donald trump

hungary

americas

2024 us presidential election

ukraine

nato

joe biden

florida

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117216686_0:162:3076:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_1ae86906b5d9cec47b4b2cae153ffa09.jpg

They were accompanied by their closest staff members, the spokesman said. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, among others, also accompanied the Prime Minister to Florida."After the meeting, the program continued with a joint dinner and concert," Havasi was quoted as saying by the MTI news agency.The spokesman did not disclose which topics Orban and Trump discussed, but before the trip to the US Hungarian officials said they would discuss the situation in Ukraine and the relations between the US and Hungary. The Hungarian government has made no secret of its desire for Trump to win the November election and return to the White House. It associates with the former US president hopes for the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and the improvement of bilateral relations. During this trip to the United States Orban visited Washington, D.C. on March 7, where he delivered a speech at conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation. A meeting with US President Joe Biden was not on his program; Orban came to the US not at Biden’s invitation but to meet his political opponent and likely rival in the November elections once again. Experts consider the situation almost unprecedented for a NATO ally. This was Orban's third meeting with Trump, who once hosted the Hungarian prime minister at the White House. The Hungarian PM has never met Biden in person since he took office in January 2021, and relations between the two are considered strained. The Biden Administration disapproves of the Hungarian government's stance on some international issues, including the Ukraine crisis. Orban, in turn, chose to discuss politics with Biden’s harshest critic and political opponent.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230221/trump-says-hed-call-putin-zelensky-to-hammer-out-ukraine-peace-deal-on-election-night-if-reelected-1107670176.html

hungary

americas

ukraine

mar-a-lago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine crisis, orban-trump talks, trump-orban relations, trump-orban negotiations, trump talks to orban, trump makes peace, trump brings peace, trump resolves ukraine crisis, trump resolves the ukraine crisis, ukraine peace deal, ukraine peace negotiations