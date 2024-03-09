https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/tough-negotiator-with-remarkable-wit-20-years-of-sergey-lavrov-at-helm-of-russian-diplomacy-1117226217.html
Tough Negotiator With Remarkable Wit: 20 Years of Sergey Lavrov at Helm of Russian Diplomacy
Tough Negotiator With Remarkable Wit: 20 Years of Sergey Lavrov at Helm of Russian Diplomacy
Sputnik International
A smart and charismatic man as well as a skilled diplomat - over the course of his illustrious career as Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov has time and again shown that he is all that and more.
2024-03-09T12:24+0000
2024-03-09T12:24+0000
2024-03-09T12:24+0000
russia
russia
sergey lavrov
history
career
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117225771_0:270:2681:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_20e87d62769bb45d8e64893cf0440342.jpg
On March 9, 2004, Sergey Lavrov was officially appointed as minister of foreign affairs of the Russian Federation by a presidential decree.In the years that followed, Lavrov practically became the face of Russian diplomacy abroad, earning the reputation of a professional, no-nonsense envoy and a tough negotiator who always looks out for his country’s interests.He coordinated Russia's diplomatic efforts when the country completed its recovery from the aftermath of the USSR's fall and once again asserted itself as a world power whose interests cannot be infringed by anyone.During his twenty-year ministerial tenure, Lavrov has also displayed his remarkable wit and a penchant for dry humor on many occasions, as can be seen in this video compilation by Sputnik featuring some of the more memorable moments of Lavrov’s career so far.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117225771_0:18:2681:2029_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a32f5643eb51bb5576ff251a1bdccd.jpg
Sergey Lavrov: 20 Years in Charge of Russian Diplomacy
Sputnik International
Sergey Lavrov: 20 Years in Charge of Russian Diplomacy
2024-03-09T12:24+0000
true
PT2M00S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov career, sergey lavrov video, sergey lavrov jokes
sergey lavrov career, sergey lavrov video, sergey lavrov jokes
Tough Negotiator With Remarkable Wit: 20 Years of Sergey Lavrov at Helm of Russian Diplomacy
A smart and charismatic man as well as a skilled diplomat - over the course of his illustrious career as Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov has time and again shown that he is all that and more.
On March 9, 2004, Sergey Lavrov was officially appointed as minister of foreign affairs of the Russian Federation by a presidential decree.
In the years that followed, Lavrov practically became the face of Russian diplomacy
abroad, earning the reputation of a professional, no-nonsense envoy and a tough negotiator
who always looks out for his country’s interests.
He coordinated Russia's diplomatic efforts when the country completed its recovery from the aftermath of the USSR's fall and once again asserted itself as a world power whose interests cannot be infringed by anyone.
During his twenty-year ministerial tenure, Lavrov has also displayed his remarkable wit and a penchant for dry humor on many occasions, as can be seen in this video compilation by Sputnik featuring some of the more memorable moments
of Lavrov’s career so far.