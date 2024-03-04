https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/russia-always-open-to-serious-and-equal-dialogue-lavrov-affirms-1117124943.html

Russia Always Open to Serious and Equal Dialogue, Lavrov Affirms

Sputnik International

Moscow is always open to dialogue if it is offered seriously and on equal terms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a session of the World Youth Festival.

During a session of the World Youth Festival, Foreign Minister Lavrov emphasized that Moscow is always willing to engage in dialogue, especially when it is offered sincerely and on a basis of equality"We have no negative feelings towards the American people, I have a great deal of very good associates in the United States," the Russian top diplomat noted. "We are always open to dialogue if it is offered seriously and on equal terms," he added.Speaking about the bombshell leak of the conversation between the German top generals, Lavrov told festival participants that it is surprising that Germany is not concerned about discussions about a possible attack on the Crimean Bridge, but about the fact of the conversation of its senior military was leaked.The tape of an audio recording of a conversation between high-ranking German military officers on security topics concerning Russia and Ukraine was published on Friday. Later, the German-based news agency, DPA, revealed that the tape was authentic. On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that a thorough, intensive and swift investigation was underway over the leaked conversation."The reaction of German politicians is interesting, some of whom are concerned that there has been a leak in the networks ensuring the security of negotiations. That is, the very fact of the preparation of German weapons, the German specialists who service these weapons, attacks on Russia, including the Crimean Bridge, including warehouses with ammunition, how they discuss among themselves, it does not come as a surprise ... This says a lot," Lavrov said.When touching upon how EU embassies in Moscow were getting set for the upcoming presidential elections in Russia, the top diplomat mentioned that Moscow had gathered extensive evidence of them participating in unauthorized activities.The World Youth Festival is running from March 1-7 by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

