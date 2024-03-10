https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/israels-operation-in-gaza-strip-can-be-over-in-1-2-months---netanyahu-1117246362.html
Israel's Operation in Gaza Strip Can Be Over in 1-2 Months - Netanyahu
Israel's Operation in Gaza Strip Can Be Over in 1-2 Months - Netanyahu
Israel's military operation against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip could be over in one to two months, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said.
"We've destroyed three-quarters of Hamas' fighting terrorism battalions. And we're close to finishing the last part in warfare," Netanyahu said in an interview with Politico, adding that fighting would not take "more than two months" and proceeding to specify, "Maybe six weeks, maybe four." Approximately 13,000 Palestinian fighters have been killed since the start of the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip, while the total death toll including civilians exceeds 26,000, according to the Israeli leader's estimate. Netanyahu confirmed his country's intention of conducting an operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah. He also rejected the possibility of a Ramadan ceasefire as long as hostages remain in Hamas custody. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 31,045 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel's military operation against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip could be over in one to two months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.
"We've destroyed three-quarters of Hamas' fighting terrorism battalions. And we're close to finishing the last part in warfare," Netanyahu said in an interview with Politico, adding that fighting would not take "more than two months" and proceeding to specify, "Maybe six weeks, maybe four."
Approximately 13,000 Palestinian fighters have been killed since the start of the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip, while the total death toll including civilians exceeds 26,000, according to the Israeli leader's estimate.
Netanyahu confirmed his country's intention of conducting an operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.
"We'll go there. We're not going to leave," the prime minister said, claiming that several unspecified Arab leaders were "quietly" in favor of the upcoming Israeli offensive against Hamas in Rafah.
He also rejected the possibility of a Ramadan ceasefire as long as hostages remain in Hamas custody.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 31,045 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.