https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/netanyahu-rejects-bidens-criticism-of-israeli-war-strategy-1117245662.html

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Criticism of Israeli War Strategy

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Criticism of Israeli War Strategy

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly rebuffed criticism from US President Joe Biden regarding Israel's strategy in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

2024-03-10T18:47+0000

2024-03-10T18:47+0000

2024-03-10T18:47+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

middle east

israel

hamas

joe biden

gaza strip

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112412121_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_253fc4d7d85f08e7309f907777eca16f.jpg

In response to Biden's assertion that Israel's actions were detrimental, Netanyahu emphasized that his policies were aligned with the wishes of the majority of Israelis and were essential to combat terrorism."If he meant by that that I'm pursuing private policies against the majority, the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel, then he's wrong on both counts," Netanyahu told Politico.The exchange of remarks between the two leaders underscores the increasing tensions within their relationship, despite continued US support for Israel. The disagreement highlights the complexity of managing the conflict and the divergent perspectives on how to achieve peace in the region.Earlier, Biden said that Netanyahu is harming Israel more than helping it, turning the whole world against the Jewish state."He [Netanyahu] has the right to defend Israel, the right to continue to pursue Hamas, but he must, he must, he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken," Biden said in an interview to the MSNBC broadcaster, adding that in his view, Netanyahu "is hurting Israel more than helping Israel by making the rest of the world" go against what Israel stands for, which is a "big mistake."In the five months thus far of Israel’s war on Gaza, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been officially confirmed killed and more than 72,000 injured. More than half a million, or approximately a quarter of Gaza’s remaining population, are also at risk of famine due to the siege imposed by Israel that has blocked access to food, water, fuel, medicine and other essential supplies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/us-actions-on-gaza-conflict-shows-washington-not-a-peacemaker-in-the-region-1117212418.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza war, idf operation in gaza, palestine-israel conflict, benjamin netanyahu, israel-hamas conflict, joe biden, us-israel relations