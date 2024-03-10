https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/over-60-of-russians-will-definitely-vote-in-2024-presidential-election---poll-1117252088.html

Over 60% of Russians Will 'Definitely' Vote in 2024 Presidential Election - Poll

Over 60% of Russians will most definitely take part in the 2024 presidential election, according to a fresh poll by Russia’s Public Opinion Foundation released on Tuesday.

Sixty-one percent of the respondents said they would "definitely vote" in the election, 13% said they would "most likely vote" and only 9% said they would "definitely not vote." The 90% majority of Russians know when the election will be held, the poll found. The poll was conducted from March 1-3 among 1,500 respondents over the age of 18. The error limit is 3.6%. Russians will go to the polls from March 15-17 to elect a new president. In addition to incumbent President Vladimir Putin, the candidates include lower house international affairs committee chair Leonid Slutsky, lower house Far East and Arctic development committee chair Nikolai Kharitonov, and lower house Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov.

