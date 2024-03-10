International
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
Over 60% of Russians Will 'Definitely' Vote in 2024 Presidential Election - Poll
Over 60% of Russians Will 'Definitely' Vote in 2024 Presidential Election - Poll
Over 60% of Russians will most definitely take part in the 2024 presidential election, according to a fresh poll by Russia’s Public Opinion Foundation released on Tuesday.
russia
2024 russian presidential election
russia
public opinion foundation (fom)
far east
president
Sixty-one percent of the respondents said they would "definitely vote" in the election, 13% said they would "most likely vote" and only 9% said they would "definitely not vote." The 90% majority of Russians know when the election will be held, the poll found. The poll was conducted from March 1-3 among 1,500 respondents over the age of 18. The error limit is 3.6%. Russians will go to the polls from March 15-17 to elect a new president. In addition to incumbent President Vladimir Putin, the candidates include lower house international affairs committee chair Leonid Slutsky, lower house Far East and Arctic development committee chair Nikolai Kharitonov, and lower house Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov.
russia
far east
presidential election, russia’s public opinion foundation, presidential election
23:23 GMT 10.03.2024 (Updated: 10:44 GMT 11.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 60% of Russians will most definitely take part in the 2024 presidential election, according to a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation released on Tuesday.
Sixty-one percent of the respondents said they would "definitely vote" in the election, 13% said they would "most likely vote" and only 9% said they would "definitely not vote."
The 90% majority of Russians know when the election will be held, the poll found.
The poll was conducted from March 1-3 among 1,500 respondents over the age of 18. The error limit is 3.6%.
Russians will go to the polls from March 15-17 to elect a new president. In addition to incumbent President Vladimir Putin, the candidates include lower house international affairs committee chair Leonid Slutsky, lower house Far East and Arctic development committee chair Nikolai Kharitonov, and lower house Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov.
