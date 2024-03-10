https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/pope-francis-urges-zelensky-to-save-lives-find-courage-to-end-conflict-1117235173.html

Pope Francis Urges Zelensky to Save Lives, Find 'Courage' to End Conflict

The Catholic leader said Ukraine’s president should resume negotiations with Russia with the help of international mediators.

Pope Francis added his name to the long list of international critics of Volodymyr Zelensky recently in comments urging the Ukrainian president to find the “courage” to negotiate with Russia for an end to the Donbass conflict.The interview, filmed last month by Swiss public broadcaster RSI, took place before recent mediation proposals, including Friday’s from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan offered to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia, a prospect that’s undermined by a decree issued by Zelensky in late 2022 forbidding negotiations with Russia while the country is led by President Vladimir Putin.The development took place after at least two attempts by Putin to negotiate an end to hostilities early in the conflict. Both rounds of negotiations were scuttled by the United States, which intervened to end separate diplomatic efforts involving then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in 2022. The US role came to light in media reports emerging shortly after.Pope Francis made clear he believes the best option for Zelensky as well as the Russian and Ukrainian people is for the embattled leader to admit defeat. The Pope made the comment in response to a question by the interviewer, who discussed the possibility of Ukraine raising the “white flag.”Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, perhaps perceiving the potential controversy of Pope Francis’ blunt language, noted the Pope picked up on the interviewer’s use of the term “white flag.” Bruni explained the cleric intended “to indicate a stop to hostilities [and] a truce achieved with the courage of negotiations.”“One may feel shame, but how many dead will it [the conflict in the Donbass] end up with?” the Pope asked. “[Zelensky should] negotiate in time, find a country that can be a mediator. Do not be ashamed of negotiating, before things get worse.”The interview likely represents the first time Pope Francis has so openly acknowledged Zelensky’s defeat after 2023’s vaunted Ukrainian counter offensive failed to significantly turn the tide of the conflict. In recent weeks Russian forces have made gains on the battlefield as Zelensky mulls conscripting more Ukrainians to fight, recently liberated the city of Avdeyevka from the Kiev regime.In response to the interviewer’s question if Pope Francis himself would be willing to help mediate negotiations, the Pope reiterated, “I am here.”The cleric also expressed hope for an end to Israel’s military operation in the besieged Gaza Strip, where the official death toll is nearly 31,000. Gazans have begun to die of starvation in recent weeks as Israel limits the amount of food allowed to enter the enclave and Zionist civil society organizations form a blockade against aid convoys.Social media users were horrified this week as photos of 10-year-old Yazan Kafarneh circulated online showing the Palestinian child emaciated and near death. By Monday Kafarneh had passed away, one of many in Gaza who have fallen victim to Israel’s genocidal campaign.“Negotiating is never a surrender,” Pope Francis said, urging an end to the Zionist brutality.

