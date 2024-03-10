https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/there-is-no-red-line-regarding-israeli-actions-in-gaza---biden-1117235997.html
There Is No 'Red Line' Regarding Israeli Actions in Gaza - Biden
“I’m never gonna leave Israel. The defense of Israel is still critical, so there is no red line,” he said in an interview with liberal news outlet MSNBC.
However, the president noted that Netanyahu, with his actions in Gaza, is harming Israel more than helping it, turning the whole world against the Jewish state, Biden said.
"He [Netanyahu] has the right to defend Israel, the right to continue to pursue Hamas, but he must, he must, he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken," Biden claimed, adding that in his opinion, Netanyahu "is hurting Israel more than helping Israel by making the rest of the world" to go against what Israel stands for, which is a "big mistake."
Nevertheless, Biden’s administration has continued to support Israel in the war, and has sold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons to Israel. The US has also made “quite” sales as well, the total value of which is unknown. Despite half-baked calls from the administration for Israel to spare civilian lives, the US has continued to restock their supply of weapons, helping to create one of the most intense bombing campaigns in military history.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza
and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave
with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Almost 30,800 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.