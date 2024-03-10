https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/possible-use-of-russias-frozen-assets-by-eu-illegal-and-foolish---french-politician-1117235462.html

Possible Use of Russia’s Frozen Assets by EU ‘Illegal and Foolish’ - French Politician

The use of frozen assets of Russia in the European Union is illegal and foolish, as Russia has more Western assets than vice versa, the leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, told RIA Novosti.

"This is illegal and foolish, since Russia has more Western assets than Russian assets [located] here [in Europe], including many French assets. If they do this, I think Russia will do the same. It will be a war," Philippot said. He noted that this could be used to provoke Russia into retaliatory measures, and then blame it. Russia has repeatedly slammed the move, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Moscow "considers all cases related to blocking, arrest or other retention of any funds related to state property and private property, or mixed types of property of the Russian Federation abroad, to be illegal acts."He was echoed by Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who denounced the EU plans as an "escalation of economic aggression," warning that Moscow would respond in a harsh manner.Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, dubbed the West’s threats "unseemly business," and warned that "stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good."

