Woman Dies in House Fire After Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Kursk Region
Woman Dies in House Fire After Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Kursk Region
Woman Dies in House Fire After Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Kursk Region
A woman was killed in a house fire outbreak following the Ukrainian shelling of a village in the Russian region of Kursk on Sunday, while her husband received extensive burns and is currently getting medical treatment, Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit said.
“Today, Ukraine opened fire against the Kulbaki village in Glushkovsky District. A fire broke out in a residential building as the result of the direct hit by a shell, a local resident died. Her husband received extensive burns and is now receiving qualified medical care. I express deep condolences to the relatives and close ones of the victim. I wish the wounded a quick recovery, I monitor his condition,” Starovoit wrote on Telegram. There is a partial power outage in the village, Starovoit said, adding that the firefighters are on their way to the site. Earlier, a drone from Ukraine crashed and caught fire on the territory of an oil depot in the Kursk region, firefighters and emergency services are working at the site, the governor said.Meanwhile, four people were injured after Ukrainian troops dropped an explosive object from a drone on Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic on Sunday, the city mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, wrote on Telegram.Since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Russia's air defense systems regularly intercept Ukrainian drones targeted at various facilities on Russian territory.
kursk
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian shelling, ukraine drone attacks, ukraine terrorism
06:51 GMT 10.03.2024 (Updated: 07:19 GMT 10.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A woman was killed in a house fire outbreak following the Ukrainian shelling of a village in the Russian region of Kursk on Sunday, while her husband received extensive burns and is currently getting medical treatment, Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit said.
“Today, Ukraine opened fire against the Kulbaki village in Glushkovsky District. A fire broke out in a residential building as the result of the direct hit by a shell, a local resident died. Her husband received extensive burns and is now receiving qualified medical care. I express deep condolences to the relatives and close ones of the victim. I wish the wounded a quick recovery, I monitor his condition,” Starovoit wrote on Telegram.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses to the units of the Russian Defence Ministry, the Russian National Guard Troops (Rosgvardiya), the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Federal Protective Service (FSO), who ensured order and legality during the mutiny, at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, June 27, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2024
Analysis
‘Putin Was Right’: Western Complicity in Ukraine’s Terrorism Proves Wisdom of Special Operation
27 February, 00:55 GMT
There is a partial power outage in the village, Starovoit said, adding that the firefighters are on their way to the site.
Earlier, a drone from Ukraine crashed and caught fire on the territory of an oil depot in the Kursk region, firefighters and emergency services are working at the site, the governor said.
Meanwhile, four people were injured after Ukrainian troops dropped an explosive object from a drone on Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic on Sunday, the city mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, wrote on Telegram.
Since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Russia's air defense systems regularly intercept Ukrainian drones targeted at various facilities on Russian territory.
