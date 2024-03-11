https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/danish-training-of-ukrainian-f-16-pilots-delayed-over-language-problems---reports-1117250609.html
Danish Training of Ukrainian F-16 Pilots Delayed Over Language Problems - Reports
Training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots conducted by Denmark has been slowed and delayed for several months due to the soldiers' lack of fluency in English, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing Danish officials.
Training for the Ukrainian pilots began in August 2023 at Denmark’s Skrydstrup Air Base, but took longer than expected over their lack of language skills and poor knowledge of Western flying techniques, the officials said. The Ukrainian pilots were reportedly ready to operate F-16s only in January. In August, Danish and US authorities reportedly said that the pilots’ insufficient language skills would make F-16 flight training more complex and would require additional language courses. Last July, an international coalition was formed to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s, the fighter jets of its choice, spearheaded by Denmark and the Netherlands. According to Ukrainian defense officials, the coalition also includes Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The White House has confirmed that Kiev will receive the US-made jets from third parties as soon as the Ukrainian pilots finish their training. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots conducted by Denmark has been slowed and delayed for several months due to the soldiers' lack of fluency in English, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing Danish officials.
Training for the Ukrainian pilots began in August 2023 at Denmark’s Skrydstrup Air Base, but took longer than expected over their lack of language skills and poor knowledge of Western flying techniques, the officials said.
The Ukrainian pilots were reportedly ready to operate F-16s
only in January.
In August, Danish and US authorities reportedly said that the pilots’ insufficient language skills would make F-16 flight training more complex and would require additional language courses.
Last July, an international coalition was formed to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s, the fighter jets of its choice, spearheaded by Denmark and the Netherlands. According to Ukrainian defense officials, the coalition also includes Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The White House has confirmed that Kiev will receive the US-made jets from third parties as soon as the Ukrainian pilots finish their training.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.