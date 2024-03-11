Hungary’s Orban Says Trump Pledged Not to Provide Financial Aid to Ukraine

"If the Americans do not give weapons and money, and the Europeans follow them, then the war will end. If the Americans do not give money, then the Europeans are not able to finance this war themselves, and then it will end. Trump is not president now, but his party interferes when the Democrats want to send money to the war. Trump said that if he returns, he will not do this, [he will] not [allocate] a penny. And then this war will end," Orban said in an interview with Hungarian broadcaster M1.