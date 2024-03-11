https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/kremlin-says-will-report-in-time-how-putin-will-vote-in-presidential-election-1117251793.html

Kremlin Says Will Report in Time How Putin Will Vote in Presidential Election

Kremlin Says Will Report in Time How Putin Will Vote in Presidential Election

Sputnik International

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin will promptly report in what format Russian leader Vladimir Putin will vote in the upcoming presidential election.

2024-03-11T02:03+0000

2024-03-11T02:03+0000

2024-03-11T10:41+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

presidential elections

presidential election

presidential election

dmitry peskov

2024 russian presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114064503_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_625957493842a1cbb69aea4f07f810ac.jpg

“We will inform you in a timely manner,” Peskov told Sputnik when asked whether Putin will vote at a polling station or remotely. Russia will hold a presidential election on March 15-17, 2024.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/russian-presidential-election-turnout-may-reach-71---poll-1117251673.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian presidential spokesman dmitry peskov, russian leader vladimir putin, putin will vote in presidential election