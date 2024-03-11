https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/kremlin-says-will-report-in-time-how-putin-will-vote-in-presidential-election-1117251793.html
Kremlin Says Will Report in Time How Putin Will Vote in Presidential Election
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin will promptly report in what format Russian leader Vladimir Putin will vote in the upcoming presidential election.
“We will inform you in a timely manner,” Peskov told Sputnik when asked whether Putin will vote at a polling station or remotely. Russia will hold a presidential election on March 15-17, 2024.
“We will inform you in a timely manner,” Peskov told Sputnik when asked whether Putin will vote at a polling station or remotely.
Russia will hold a presidential election on March 15-17, 2024.