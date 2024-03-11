https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/oic-to-send-observers-to-presidential-election-in-russia-1117251962.html

OIC to Send Observers to Presidential Election in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will send observers to the presidential election in Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has decided to send its observers to the upcoming presidential election in the Russian Federation," the minister said at a meeting with OIC representatives. He added that Russia and Islamic countries are united in the inadmissibility of the imposition of neoliberal values and reject the vicious practice of unilateral restrictive measures against those countries that pursue independent policies. Russia is scheduled to hold its 2024 presidential election on March 15-17. In addition to incumbent President Vladimir Putin, the candidates include lower house international affairs committee chair Leonid Slutsky, lower house Far East and Arctic development committee chair Nikolai Kharitonov, and lower house Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov.

