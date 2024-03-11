International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/uk-mercenary-fighting-for-ukrainian-military-commits-suicide-upon-arrival-home---reports-1117250407.html
UK Mercenary Fighting for Ukrainian Military Commits Suicide Upon Arrival Home - Reports
UK Mercenary Fighting for Ukrainian Military Commits Suicide Upon Arrival Home - Reports
Sputnik International
A UK mercenary, Harry Gregg, inspired by the country's former prime minister to fight in the lines of the Ukrainian armed forces, took his life upon arrival back home, the UK's The Telegraph newspaper reported.
2024-03-11T07:28+0000
2024-03-11T07:28+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
mercenaries
suicide
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107774/83/1077748332_0:345:2730:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_5b9f6bbf51b6cfa2750fa3094133ddf7.jpg
The 25-year-old decided to join the Ukrainian military after former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said that she would "absolutely" support anyone going to Ukraine to fight in the battle "for democracy" in 2022, the newspaper reported on Sunday. Gregg decided to go even though he had no formal military training except for a period of training as an army cadet, his family told the newspaper. When he finally came to Ukraine, the training camp he joined was bombed. He was unharmed, but his fellow soldier was seriously injured. Later he witnessed another companion die, the newspaper reported. Gregg was reportedly found dead hanged in his home the day after his 25th birthday. The Russian Defense Ministry has said on numerous occasions that the Kiev regime is using foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue to destroy them throughout Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230125/two-uk-mercenaries-who-fought-on-the-side-of-ukraine-reportedly-killed-near-soledar-1106672051.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107774/83/1077748332_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2da3c1a17e448d8550486e90c3475a80.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk mercenary, fighting for ukrainian military, ukrainian armed forces, commits suicide
uk mercenary, fighting for ukrainian military, ukrainian armed forces, commits suicide

UK Mercenary Fighting for Ukrainian Military Commits Suicide Upon Arrival Home - Reports

07:28 GMT 11.03.2024
CC BY-SA 3.0 / KRoock74 / Cumbria police car, with "POLICE" in mirror writing ("ECILOP").
Cumbria police car, with POLICE in mirror writing (ECILOP). - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2024
CC BY-SA 3.0 / KRoock74 /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A UK mercenary, Harry Gregg, inspired by the country's former prime minister to fight in the lines of the Ukrainian armed forces, took his life upon arrival back home, the UK's The Telegraph newspaper reported.
The 25-year-old decided to join the Ukrainian military after former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said that she would "absolutely" support anyone going to Ukraine to fight in the battle "for democracy" in 2022, the newspaper reported on Sunday.
Gregg decided to go even though he had no formal military training except for a period of training as an army cadet, his family told the newspaper.
When he finally came to Ukraine, the training camp he joined was bombed. He was unharmed, but his fellow soldier was seriously injured. Later he witnessed another companion die, the newspaper reported.
Gregg was reportedly found dead hanged in his home the day after his 25th birthday.
A view shows destroyed buildings and cars in Soledar - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Two UK Mercenaries Who Fought on the Side of Ukraine Reportedly Killed Near Soledar
25 January 2023, 05:20 GMT
The Russian Defense Ministry has said on numerous occasions that the Kiev regime is using foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue to destroy them throughout Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала