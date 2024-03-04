https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/greek-foreign-legion-mercenary-fighting-in-ukraine-is-harder-than-in-afghanistan-1117117972.html

Greek Foreign Legion Mercenary: Fighting in Ukraine is Harder Than in Afghanistan

A Greek fighter of the Foreign Legion with nickname "Codex" has said in an interview published by iefimerida.gr that fighting in Ukraine is harder than in Afghanistan or Syria.

A Greek fighter in the Foreign Legion with call sign "Codex" has said in an interview published by iefimerida.gr that fighting in Ukraine is harder than in Afghanistan or Syria.Giving reasons for this, he mentioned the lack of ammunition, lack of advantage in terms of manpower, as well as difficult weather conditions.The man called himself a professional soldier. He said that he hides his whereabouts from his parents because he does not want them to know what he is doing. According to him, he is currently fighting in the ranks of the Legion near Artemovsk.Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee filed cases against 523 mercenaries from 44 countries in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that the Kiev regime is using foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder" and that the Russian military will continue to eliminate them throughout Ukraine. Those who have come to fight for money themselves have admitted in many interviews that the Ukrainian military does not coordinate its actions well, and that the chances of surviving the fighting are slim, since the intensity of the conflict is not comparable to Afghanistan or the Middle East, which they are accustomed to.

