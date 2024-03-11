International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 430 Soldiers, US-made Abrams Tank in Avdeyevka Area in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 430 Soldiers, US-made Abrams Tank in Avdeyevka Area in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 430 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 11 counterattacks by Ukrainian military in the Avdeyevka region, four attacks in the Kupyansk area, and one attack in the Kherson direction. Kiev has also lost up to 180 soldiers in the Donetsk direction and more than over 140 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction in the past day, the ministry added.
11:28 GMT 11.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 430 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 11 counterattacks by Ukrainian military in the Avdeyevka region, four attacks in the Kupyansk area, and one attack in the Kherson direction.
"The enemy lost more than 430 military personnel, a US-made Abrams tank, two armored combat vehicles and 18 vehicles [in the Avdeyevka area]," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Suffers Over 444,000 Losses in Manpower Since Special Op’s Launch - Shoigu
27 February, 10:44 GMT
Kiev has also lost up to 180 soldiers in the Donetsk direction and more than over 140 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction in the past day, the ministry added.
