Ukraine Loses Over 430 Soldiers, US-made Abrams Tank in Avdeyevka Area in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine has lost more than 430 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 11 counterattacks by Ukrainian military in the Avdeyevka region, four attacks in the Kupyansk area, and one attack in the Kherson direction. Kiev has also lost up to 180 soldiers in the Donetsk direction and more than over 140 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction in the past day, the ministry added.

