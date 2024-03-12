https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/dead-boeing-whistleblower-never-appeared-suicidal-police-must-investigate---lawyers-1117293445.html

Dead Boeing Whistleblower Never Appeared Suicidal, Police Must Investigate - Lawyers

Dead Boeing Whistleblower Never Appeared Suicidal, Police Must Investigate - Lawyers

Sputnik International

Lawyers representing deceased Boeing whistleblower John Barnett said that they saw no indication that Barnett was suicidal, after authorities discovered him with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

2024-03-12T22:44+0000

2024-03-12T22:44+0000

2024-03-12T22:44+0000

world

us

south carolina

boeing

boeing 787

whistleblower

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094956524_0:0:2911:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_3725e0bb2e1096094fab6d63dacd8097.jpg

“John was in the midst of a deposition in his whistleblower retaliation case, which finally was nearing the end. He was in very good spirits and really looking forward to putting this phase of his life behind him and moving on. We didn’t see any indication he would take his own life. No one can believe it,” Barnett’s lawyers said in a statement shared with Sputnik. Earlier this week, the Charleston, South Carolina coroner’s office said that they found Barnett dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Charleston City Police Department is investigating Barnett’s death, the coroner’s office said.Barnett was recently cross-examined by Boeing’s lawyers and was scheduled to answer more questions on Saturday, but did not appear, according to media reports. Barnett worked at Boeing for more than three decades before retiring in 2017. Barnett accused Boeing of cutting corners in order to expedite the production of its 787 Dreamliner jets at a North Charleston plant. Barnett’s lawyers said that they need more information about the whistleblower's death. The Charleston police must investigate Barnett’s death fully and accurately inform the public of their findings, the lawyers’ statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/boeing-whistleblower-found-dead-from-self-inflicted-gunshot-wound---coroners-office-1117274499.html

south carolina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

boeing case, boeing whistleblower, boeing whistleblower john barnett suicide, who is john barnett, john barnett death, john barnett died