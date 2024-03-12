https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/boeing-failed-37-of-audits-by-us-regulators-report-reveals-1117275159.html

Boeing Failed 37% of Audits by US Regulators, Report Reveals

Boeing has failed 33 of 89 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) inspections stemming from a January incident in which part of the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX was lost, the New York Times reports, citing FAA data.

Boeing has failed 33 of 89 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) inspections, following a January incident in which part of the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX was lost, the New York Times reports, citing FAA data.According to the New York Times, auditors examined "many parts of the 737 MAX" as well as employees' understanding of product quality control principles.The inspections lasted six weeks and involved both Boeing and the supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, which makes the fuselage for the Boeing 737 MAX. The newspaper notes that Boeing passed 56 of the 89 audits. The auditors focused on "many parts of the 737 MAX, including the wings and a number of other systems," as well as employees' understanding of product quality control principles. The audits found 97 instances of alleged noncompliance with manufacturing standards.Spirit AeroSystems failed seven out of the 13 inspections according to FAA documents. Representatives observed mechanics at Spirit AeroSystems using a hotel key card to check the door seal, as well as using liquid soap as a lubricant during the assembly process on the seal.The Boeing 737 is a group of narrow-body, short- to medium-range passenger and transport airliners produced by the Boeing Corporation since 1967. It holds the title of being the most mass-produced passenger aircraft in the history of commercial aviation, with the delivery of the 10,000th airplane taking place on March 13, 2018.

