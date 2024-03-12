https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/german-army-short-of-everything-partly-due-to-supplies-to-kiev---official-1117287141.html
German Army Short of 'Everything,' Partly Due to Supplies to Kiev - Official
German Army Short of 'Everything,' Partly Due to Supplies to Kiev - Official
Sputnik International
The German armed forces lack equipment, personnel and "everything" in general, with stocks depleted by military deliveries to Ukraine, the parliamentary commissioner for the Bundeswehr, Eva Hoegl, said Tuesday
2024-03-12T17:05+0000
2024-03-12T17:05+0000
2024-03-12T17:05+0000
military
europe
boris pistorius
kiev
ukraine
germany
bundeswehr
german armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117183869_0:0:3304:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_f307cc09232a7ec837ee29ad2990b845.jpg
"Unfortunately, I have to admit that the Bundeswehr still has too little of everything. There is a shortage of ammunition, spare parts and radio equipment. There are not enough tanks, ships and aircraft," Hoegl said presenting the annual report on the state of the German military. The commissioner praised Berlin for doing an "outstanding" job in supporting Ukraine in the conflict. However, supplying military aid to Kiev means that the German armed forces now have even less of everything, even more so two years into the conflict, she added. Germany continues to procure equipment to modernize the Bundeswehr under a special military fund worth 100 billion euros ($109 billion), Hoegl said, adding that two-thirds of it are already earmarked for specific purchases. A total of 181,514 people were serving in the Bundeswehr as of the end of last year, with the average age of a German soldier being 38.8 years. In January 2023, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that the special defense fund would not be enough for Germany to modernize its troops and cover maintenance costs for military equipment. Pistorius then called for an increase of 10 billion euros per year in the German defense budget.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/germanys-2025-military-budget-lacks-up-to-65bln---defense-minister-1117241385.html
kiev
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117183869_263:0:2994:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_630f7a6b701d6f747cd4113efab4a2a2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
german army, german armed forces, how big is germany's army, size of the german army
german army, german armed forces, how big is germany's army, size of the german army
German Army Short of 'Everything,' Partly Due to Supplies to Kiev - Official
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German armed forces lack equipment, personnel and "everything" in general, with stocks depleted by military deliveries to Ukraine, the parliamentary commissioner for the Bundeswehr, Eva Hoegl, said Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, I have to admit that the Bundeswehr still has too little of everything. There is a shortage of ammunition, spare parts and radio equipment. There are not enough tanks, ships and aircraft," Hoegl said presenting the annual report on the state of the German military.
The commissioner praised Berlin for doing an "outstanding
" job in supporting Ukraine in the conflict. However, supplying military aid to Kiev means that the German armed forces now have even less of everything
, even more so two years into the conflict, she added.
Germany continues to procure equipment
to modernize the Bundeswehr under a special military fund worth 100 billion euros ($109 billion)
, Hoegl said, adding that two-thirds of it are already earmarked for specific purchases.
"As for personnel, I have no good news or messages here because the Bundeswehr is aging and shrinking," Hoegl said, adding that the number of applications and recruits last year was the same as in 2022, while 20,000 posts remain vacant.
A total of 181,514 people
were serving in the Bundeswehr
as of the end of last year, with the average age of a German soldier being 38.8 years
.
The 100 billion euro fund was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to improve the country's defense capabilities shortly after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The fund was approved by the German parliament in June of that year.
In January 2023, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius
told the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that the special defense fund would not be enough for Germany to modernize its troops and cover maintenance costs for military equipment. Pistorius then called for an increase of 10 billion euros per year
in the German defense budget.