German Leak Shows How Ukraine Proxy Conflict Risks 'Dire' Consequences

German Leak Shows How Ukraine Proxy Conflict Risks 'Dire' Consequences

The recent exposé of German plans to attack Russia has “nipped in the bud” plans for cruise missile supplies to Ukraine.Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik that the damning release of a conference call between Luftwaffe generals, discussing an attack on the Kerch Strait bridge between Russia's Krasnodar and Crimea regions.“It will also depend upon the availability from the EU countries, the NATO countries and from the United State," Maloof said. "But I think that at the same time, this revelation puts the NATO countries on notice that if they continue to participate like this, they open themselves up to potential reaction.”The intercepted call involved Brigadier General Frank Graefe, the department head for operations and exercises at the Air Force Forces Command of the Bundeswehr, Bundeswehr Air Force inspector General Ingo Gerhartz and two employees of the Air Operations Command within the Space Operations Center of the Bundeswehr. The call has since been confirmed as authentic by Germany’s Defense Ministry.Olaf Scholz has repeatedly voiced his opposition to supplying the Kiev regime with Taurus cruise missiles. Due to their range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles) being long enough to hit Russian territory, their use could make Germany a party to the Ukraine conflict, the Chancellor argued.“It’s a decision that I have taken as chancellor, and I stand by it in exactly the same way, that this is not something we can make available at this point in time,” Scholz told a recent event in Munich.The “very sophisticated” Taurus long-range cruise missile system “requires the presence of the military personnel from their country in order to operate it. That's why the German chancellor said that he would rule out the export of such missiles because it required the German military to operate it,” Maloof noted.After Emmanuel Macron recently mooted sending NATO troops to Ukraine, Olaf Scholz rejected the idea, insisting that "there will be no soldiers on Ukrainian soil sent there."Amid flagging Western support for military and financial aid to Ukraine, and with economic fallout from sanctions on Russia stance prompting protest many of Kiev’s sponsor states, “They've got to start thinking of their own people," the expert emphasized.The Taurus scandal “may have dampened” the possibility of delivery of these long range missiles to the Kiev regime, he said.Maloof recalled the “red lines” drawn by Russian President Vladimir Putin again st eastward NATO expansion, and warnings against “NATO countries trying to make Ukraine an ally” in the alliance. But the West chose to ignore the warnings and crossed the Rubicon. He warned against sending NATO troop to fight in Ukraine.“If they do it on a bilateral basis, these countries then can no longer seek protection under Article 5 of NATO," Maloof said. "And if that's the case, then they're on their own. And I think that they need to consider that because I think the consequences would be dire.”

