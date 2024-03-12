https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/hamas-must-be-declared-terrorist-organization-face-most-heavy-sanctions-israel-minister-1117274355.html
Israel wants Hamas to be declared a terrorist organization and face the most heavy sanctions, the Israeli Minister for Foreign Affairs Israel Katz said.
"Hamas must be declared as a terrorist organization and face the most heavy sanctions possible," Katz said in the UN Security Council meeting on Palestine. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he rejects the possibility of creating a Palestinian state. In addition, the Israeli prime minister said that Israel must have full control over all Palestinian territories west of the Jordan River.Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state in the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.
"Hamas must be declared as a terrorist organization and face the most heavy sanctions possible," Katz said in the UN Security Council meeting on Palestine.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
said on Monday that he rejects the possibility of creating a Palestinian state.
In addition, the Israeli prime minister said that Israel must have full control over all Palestinian territories west of the Jordan River.
Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state in the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.