Il-76 Military Plane Crashes During Takeoff in Russia's Ivanovo Region - Defense Ministry

An IL-76 military transport plane crashed in the Ivanovo region during takeoff, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On March 12, 2024, an Il-76 military transport aircraft crashed in the Ivanovo region at about 13:00 Moscow time [10:00 GMT] while taking off for a scheduled flight. There were eight crew members and seven passengers on board," the ministry said in a statement.The aircraft crashed as one of the engines caught fire during the takeoff, the ministry said, adding that a commission of the Russian aerospace forces is on its way to the Ivanovo airfield to find out the causes of the crash.The Russian IL-76 heavy airlifter is a versatile and robust aircraft designed to transport troops, cargo and equipment. First introduced in the late 1970s, the IL-76 has since become a mainstay of the Russian Air Force and is also used by numerous other countries around the world.

