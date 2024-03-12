https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/il-76-military-plane-crashes-during-takeoff-in-russias-ivanovo-region---defense-ministry-1117279952.html
Il-76 Military Plane Crashes During Takeoff in Russia's Ivanovo Region - Defense Ministry
An IL-76 military transport plane crashed in the Ivanovo region during takeoff, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On March 12, 2024, an Il-76 military transport aircraft crashed in the Ivanovo region at about 13:00 Moscow time [10:00 GMT] while taking off for a scheduled flight. There were eight crew members and seven passengers on board," the ministry said in a statement.The aircraft crashed as one of the engines caught fire during the takeoff, the ministry said, adding that a commission of the Russian aerospace forces is on its way to the Ivanovo airfield to find out the causes of the crash.The Russian IL-76 heavy airlifter is a versatile and robust aircraft designed to transport troops, cargo and equipment. First introduced in the late 1970s, the IL-76 has since become a mainstay of the Russian Air Force and is also used by numerous other countries around the world.
10:46 GMT 12.03.2024 (Updated: 10:59 GMT 12.03.2024)
An Il-76 military transport aircraft has crashed during the takeoff in Russia's Ivanovo Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On March 12, 2024, an Il-76 military transport aircraft crashed in the Ivanovo region at about 13:00 Moscow time [10:00 GMT] while taking off for a scheduled flight. There were eight crew members and seven passengers on board," the ministry said in a statement.
The aircraft crashed as one of the engines caught fire during the takeoff, the ministry said, adding that a commission of the Russian aerospace forces
is on its way to the Ivanovo airfield to find out the causes of the crash.
The Russian IL-76
heavy airlifter is a versatile and robust aircraft designed to transport troops, cargo and equipment. First introduced in the late 1970s, the IL-76 has since become a mainstay of the Russian Air Force and is also used by numerous other countries around the world.