https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/russian-aerospace-forces-to-train-pilots-on-using-smart-bombs-in-special-op-zone-1115317047.html

Russian Aerospace Forces to Train Pilots on Using 'Smart Bombs' in Special Op Zone

Russian Aerospace Forces to Train Pilots on Using 'Smart Bombs' in Special Op Zone

The Russian Aerospace Forces will start mass training of pilots to use bombs with universal planning and correction modules in the special operation zone in Ukraine, a source told Sputnik.

2023-12-01T05:45+0000

2023-12-01T05:45+0000

2023-12-01T05:50+0000

military

ukraine

russia

russian aerospace forces

bomb

su-34

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115318116_0:146:3121:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_c3d89f1005c2a56fcb7fbbea9919c319.jpg

The Russian Aerospace Forces will start the mass training of pilots on the use of bombs with universal planning and correction modules in the special operation zone in Ukraine, a source has told Sputnik.The universal planning and correction module is attached to an aerial bomb, transforming it into a guided munition. The module has a folding wing and rudders, as well as a control system that automatically directs the ammunition to the target. With the help of such a device, for example, an ordinary FAB-500 aerial bomb becomes high-precision. At present, 250-, 500-, and 1,500-kilogram bombs equipped with such modules are used in the special operations zone and are deployed from Su-34 frontline bombers.The source noted that combat tests of bombs with universal planning and correction modules in the zone of the special operation have shown the high efficiency of such munitions - at low cost, they provide high-precision elimination of Ukrainian military targets on the line of contact. Typical targets for smart bomb strikes are concentrations of enemy personnel, fortifications, and command posts.According to the Fighterbomber Telegram channel, the Su-34 is now being fine-tuned with software that will allow it to strike with guided bombs from all types of maneuvers.The Su-34 front-line bomber is designed to strike surface and air targets day and night in simple and complex weather conditions. The aircraft's crew consists of two people, and it can carry up to eight tons of armament. The updated version of Su-34 received new weapons. The aircraft's avionics have also been improved and its reconnaissance, guidance and targeting capabilities have been enhanced.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/russian-aerospace-forces-take-delivery-of-new-batch-of-su-34-strike-jets---photos-1115128765.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian aerospace forces, guided bombs, smart bombs, special op zone