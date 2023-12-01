https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/russian-aerospace-forces-to-train-pilots-on-using-smart-bombs-in-special-op-zone-1115317047.html
Russian Aerospace Forces to Train Pilots on Using 'Smart Bombs' in Special Op Zone
Russian Aerospace Forces to Train Pilots on Using 'Smart Bombs' in Special Op Zone
The Russian Aerospace Forces will start mass training of pilots to use bombs with universal planning and correction modules in the special operation zone in Ukraine, a source told Sputnik.
2023-12-01T05:45+0000
2023-12-01T05:45+0000
2023-12-01T05:50+0000
military
ukraine
russia
russian aerospace forces
bomb
su-34
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115318116_0:146:3121:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_c3d89f1005c2a56fcb7fbbea9919c319.jpg
The Russian Aerospace Forces will start the mass training of pilots on the use of bombs with universal planning and correction modules in the special operation zone in Ukraine, a source has told Sputnik.The universal planning and correction module is attached to an aerial bomb, transforming it into a guided munition. The module has a folding wing and rudders, as well as a control system that automatically directs the ammunition to the target. With the help of such a device, for example, an ordinary FAB-500 aerial bomb becomes high-precision. At present, 250-, 500-, and 1,500-kilogram bombs equipped with such modules are used in the special operations zone and are deployed from Su-34 frontline bombers.The source noted that combat tests of bombs with universal planning and correction modules in the zone of the special operation have shown the high efficiency of such munitions - at low cost, they provide high-precision elimination of Ukrainian military targets on the line of contact. Typical targets for smart bomb strikes are concentrations of enemy personnel, fortifications, and command posts.According to the Fighterbomber Telegram channel, the Su-34 is now being fine-tuned with software that will allow it to strike with guided bombs from all types of maneuvers.The Su-34 front-line bomber is designed to strike surface and air targets day and night in simple and complex weather conditions. The aircraft's crew consists of two people, and it can carry up to eight tons of armament. The updated version of Su-34 received new weapons. The aircraft's avionics have also been improved and its reconnaissance, guidance and targeting capabilities have been enhanced.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/russian-aerospace-forces-take-delivery-of-new-batch-of-su-34-strike-jets---photos-1115128765.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115318116_196:0:2927:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad2ef54e7146c37e78d73b6daa5bc1ac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian aerospace forces, guided bombs, smart bombs, special op zone
russian aerospace forces, guided bombs, smart bombs, special op zone
Russian Aerospace Forces to Train Pilots on Using 'Smart Bombs' in Special Op Zone
05:45 GMT 01.12.2023 (Updated: 05:50 GMT 01.12.2023)
Guided bombs, also known as precision-guided munitions, are weapons that combine the accuracy of a missile with the destructive power of a bomb. These bombs are equipped with guidance systems that allow them to be precisely directed to their targets, reducing the risk of collateral damage and increasing their effectiveness in military operations.
The Russian Aerospace Forces will start the mass training of pilots on the use of bombs with universal planning and correction modules in the special operation zone in Ukraine, a source has told Sputnik.
The universal planning and correction module is attached to an aerial bomb, transforming it into a guided munition. The module has a folding wing and rudders, as well as a control system that automatically directs the ammunition to the target. With the help of such a device, for example, an ordinary FAB-500 aerial bomb becomes high-precision. At present, 250-, 500-, and 1,500-kilogram bombs equipped with such modules are used in the special operations zone and are deployed from Su-34 frontline bombers.
"One of the training centers of the Russian Aerospace Forces has recently received a batch of Su-34 frontline bombers, which will be used for mass training of pilots in the use of guided bombs, which have already proven themselves in the special operation zone in Ukraine. This will increase the number of pilots who know how to use these munitions and increase the number of strikes with smart bombs in the zone of special operation against Ukrainian military facilities," the source said.
The source noted that combat tests of bombs
with universal planning and correction modules in the zone of the special operation have shown the high efficiency of such munitions - at low cost, they provide high-precision elimination of Ukrainian military targets on the line of contact. Typical targets for smart bomb strikes are concentrations of enemy personnel, fortifications, and command posts.
According to the Fighterbomber Telegram channel, the Su-34 is now being fine-tuned with software that will allow it to strike with guided bombs from all types of maneuvers.
The Su-34 front-line bomber is designed to strike surface and air targets day and night in simple and complex weather conditions. The aircraft's crew consists of two people, and it can carry up to eight tons of armament.
The updated version of Su-34 received new weapons. The aircraft's avionics have also been improved and its reconnaissance, guidance and targeting capabilities have been enhanced.