NATO’s 1999 Enlargement Sent ‘Clear Signal to Russia’ That Cold War Never Ended

March 12 marks the 25th anniversary of the beginning of NATO’s fateful expansion into Eastern Europe in 1999. Veteran Serbian-American historian Srdja Trifkovic told Sputnik how the ‘fateful error’ made a quarter century ago set the stage for the present crisis between Russia and the West.

The three-week period between March 12 and April 4 marks three important milestones for NATO:The bloc’s enlargement has “been a good investment,” former president Bill Clinton, whose administration set a course for NATO expansion almost immediately after entering office, said to attendees of a NATO conference in Prague on Tuesday.25 Years of Poking the Bear“History will see the accession of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland as a key step towards a Europe cooperation and integration, towards a Europe without dividing lines,” former NATO secretary general Javier Solana said in 1999.The first Eastern European round of NATO expansion marked a “strategic shift” in US policy, with the Clinton administration sending “a clear signal…that they intended to use NATO as a means of projecting US power in Eastern Europe and extending it, even though the USSR,” the alliance’s raison d’etre, “had ceased to exist,” says Dr. Srdja Trifkovic.“In other words, it was a decision that reflected the intention of the US government to treat NATO as a permanent feature, as a permanent factor of the international scene, and no longer as a ‘defensive’ alliance, which was created in 1949, theoretically at least, to defend Western Europe against possible Soviet aggression,” Trifkovic told Sputnik.“For the Russians, I think it also was a sobering moment when they realized that the promise made by James Baker, then US secretary of State, that there would be no enlargement, was no longer valid,” Trifkovic said, referring to Baker’s February 1990 remark to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not move “one inch eastward” of Germany pending Soviet approval to have East Germany annexed by the Federal Republic.Aggressive New CourseIn a twist of fate symbolizing the revamped NATO’s aggressive geopolitical course, the alliance kicked off a massive bombing campaign of Yugoslavia on March 24, 1999, less than two weeks after the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland’s accession to the bloc.The encirclement has continued ever since, with 13 additional members entering NATO in the 25 years since 1999, six of them neighbors of Serbia.Ultimately, the Clinton administration’s decision to expand NATO was a strategic “fateful error,” ruining a fledgling relationship between Washington and Moscow, setting the stage for the Ukrainian crisis, and serving to bring Russia and China closer together than they’ve been since the 1950s.George Kennan, “one of the architects of the US strategy in the Cold War…said when this wave of expansion occurred that it was the biggest mistake of US foreign policy in the post-Cold War period,” Trifkovic recalled. Kennan, “as a strategist of the highest order, was extremely skeptical about the wisdom of expanding NATO. Now, all these years later, we see that indeed, he was right,” the observer summed up.

