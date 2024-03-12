Netanyahu ‘Doesn’t Fear’ Biden With US Elections Looming
© AP Photo / Michel EulerIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and US Vice-President Joe Biden pose for the media prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016.
© AP Photo / Michel Euler
Subscribe
On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told media outlets that he plans to go ahead with an invasion of the southern Gazan city of Rafah, despite US President Joe Biden’s stated opposition to the operation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t fear US President Joe Biden because he knows that Biden is depending on the Zionist vote in the US Presidential election this November, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Monday.
“We have a clear challenge from Israel to President Biden and in particular, Benjamin Netanyahu,” Magnier said, referring to Netanyahu’s comments that Israel will invade Rafah, despite Biden’s protests.
“This challenge comes from a position of strength, where Netanyahu is saying to Biden ‘You’ve lost the support of American Arabs, and if you stand against me, you will lose the support of Zionist [as well.]... are you going to risk this when you have strong opposition represented by [former US President] Donald Trump?... This is why Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t fear standing up and challenging Joe Biden.”
Magnier noted that without US support, Israel would be unable to keep up its bombardment and invasion of Gaza for long. “So basically, America is saying, ‘I’m happy to be a partner in all the killing because of my election. I’m going to support that and you can do whatever you want, but allow me to go on television and complain about it.”
“When you do this,” Magnier added earlier, “it is a known propaganda strategy to say ‘oh, I feel very sorry. This is drama, this is a tragedy, this is unacceptable’ but then you continue supplying weapons. [This] is a clear contradiction of everything that humanity believes in.”
Despite Biden’s recent protests, Magnier noted that the two leaders agree on two important points. “First, that Biden will not stop supplying the Israelis with weapons … and the second point that [Biden has] agreed on [is] the same narrative that Israel has a right to defend itself,” noting that Netanyahu “is really doing whatever he wants.”
“Why are the Americans complaining, yet are using the veto at the United Nations to stop the ceasefire and to protect Israel and to allow Israel to continue the killing?” Magnier asked.
“Netanyahu said yesterday ‘I am going to go to Rafah’ … he’s basically saying to Joe Biden, ‘Keep your mouth shut. It’s much better [that way] because I am doing what I want. Anything you are saying or planning or putting red lines does not work for us, because at the end of the day, we have our own plan.”
Those plans, Magnier fears, include the elimination of Palestine entirely. “Once [Israel’s campaign in Gaza] is over and when Gaza will be under Israeli military control, the next step is to say to the Palestinians, 'okay, we've given you enough time to play around. Now… forget about anything that is called a Palestinian state.' That is the inevitable step that Israel is going to take after Gaza.”
10 March, 18:47 GMT
The long-promoted two-state solution is dead under the current conditions, Magnier said. “Who is going to implement it? If Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t listen to the United Nations, doesn’t abide by international laws, and doesn’t listen to the United States– which is the reason for the existence of Israel, then he can do whatever he wants. Therefore, a two-state solution is no longer a viable choice for the Palestinians.”