https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/netanyahu-doesnt-fear-biden-with-us-elections-looming-1117274157.html

Netanyahu ‘Doesn’t Fear’ Biden With US Elections Looming

Netanyahu ‘Doesn’t Fear’ Biden With US Elections Looming

Sputnik International

Veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier told radio Sputnik on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "doesn't fear" US President Joe Biden.

2024-03-12T01:36+0000

2024-03-12T01:36+0000

2024-03-12T01:36+0000

analysis

fault lines

joe biden

benjamin netanyahu

elijah j. magnier

palestine

rafah

israel

sputnik

israel-gaza conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/06/1082001396_0:0:2780:1565_1920x0_80_0_0_f097ab9767ae836e848e32c2f59eb843.jpg

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t fear US President Joe Biden because he knows that Biden is depending on the Zionist vote in the US Presidential election this November, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Monday.“We have a clear challenge from Israel to President Biden and in particular, Benjamin Netanyahu,” Magnier said, referring to Netanyahu’s comments that Israel will invade Rafah, despite Biden’s protests. Magnier noted that without US support, Israel would be unable to keep up its bombardment and invasion of Gaza for long. “So basically, America is saying, ‘I’m happy to be a partner in all the killing because of my election. I’m going to support that and you can do whatever you want, but allow me to go on television and complain about it.”Despite Biden’s recent protests, Magnier noted that the two leaders agree on two important points. “First, that Biden will not stop supplying the Israelis with weapons … and the second point that [Biden has] agreed on [is] the same narrative that Israel has a right to defend itself,” noting that Netanyahu “is really doing whatever he wants.”“Netanyahu said yesterday ‘I am going to go to Rafah’ … he’s basically saying to Joe Biden, ‘Keep your mouth shut. It’s much better [that way] because I am doing what I want. Anything you are saying or planning or putting red lines does not work for us, because at the end of the day, we have our own plan.”Those plans, Magnier fears, include the elimination of Palestine entirely. “Once [Israel’s campaign in Gaza] is over and when Gaza will be under Israeli military control, the next step is to say to the Palestinians, 'okay, we've given you enough time to play around. Now… forget about anything that is called a Palestinian state.' That is the inevitable step that Israel is going to take after Gaza.”The long-promoted two-state solution is dead under the current conditions, Magnier said. “Who is going to implement it? If Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t listen to the United Nations, doesn’t abide by international laws, and doesn’t listen to the United States– which is the reason for the existence of Israel, then he can do whatever he wants. Therefore, a two-state solution is no longer a viable choice for the Palestinians.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/netanyahu-rejects-bidens-criticism-of-israeli-war-strategy-1117245662.html

palestine

rafah

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

gaza war, gaza genocide, invasion of rafah, joe biden red line, us support of israel, biden netanyahu relationship, us israel relations, us 2024 elections biden support groups