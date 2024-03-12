https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/sweden-does-not-want-permanent-nato-bases-in-country-1117276998.html
Sweden Does Not Want Permanent NATO Bases in Country
Sweden Does Not Want Permanent NATO Bases in Country
Sweden does not want to host permanent NATO bases on its territory, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Tuesday.
"Of course, NATO associations will operate in Sweden. But we do not want permanent NATO bases," Billstrom said in an interview with Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.Sweden formally joined the bloc last Thursday, becoming its 32nd member state. The NATO headquarters in Brussels held a flag-raising ceremony for Sweden earlier on Monday. Sweden's flag was raised simultaneously with those of the other 31 allies at NATO commands across Europe and North America.
