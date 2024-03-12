International
Szijjarto Not Fully Ruling Out Deployment of Western Troops in Ukraine
Szijjarto Not Fully Ruling Out Deployment of Western Troops in Ukraine
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto said that the potential deployment of Western troops in Ukraine cannot be completely ruled out as European leaders often change their opinions.
Szijjarto commented on French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. According to Hungary’s top diplomat, this kind of development would cross NATO’s red line, as the alliance has repeatedly said that it is not a side in the Ukraine conflict.
Szijjarto Not Fully Ruling Out Deployment of Western Troops in Ukraine

21:22 GMT 12.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday that the potential deployment of Western troops in Ukraine cannot be completely ruled out as European leaders often change their opinions.
Szijjarto commented on French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. According to Hungary’s top diplomat, this kind of development would cross NATO’s red line, as the alliance has repeatedly said that it is not a side in the Ukraine conflict.
“At the same time, given the changes in the European position, unfortunately this cannot be completely ruled out,” Szijjarto said, as quoted by the MTI news agency.
Президент Франции Эммануэль Макрон и президент США Джо Байден после их ужина на саммите G7 в Эльмау, Германия - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2024
Analysis
Abandonment Issues: What Macron’s ‘Verbal Bravado’ on Ukraine Conceals
Yesterday, 18:43 GMT
