Szijjarto Not Fully Ruling Out Deployment of Western Troops in Ukraine

Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto said that the potential deployment of Western troops in Ukraine cannot be completely ruled out as European leaders often change their opinions.

Szijjarto commented on French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. According to Hungary’s top diplomat, this kind of development would cross NATO’s red line, as the alliance has repeatedly said that it is not a side in the Ukraine conflict.

