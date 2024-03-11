https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/abandonment-issues-what-macrons-verbal-bravado-on-ukraine-conceals-1117270534.html

Abandonment Issues: What Macron’s ‘Verbal Bravado’ on Ukraine Conceals

In the wake of his explosive remarks late last month about “not ruling out” sending NATO troops to Ukraine, the French president has scheduled and repeatedly postponed traveling to Kiev. Sputnik asked a Europe-based foreign affairs observer about what’s behind the French leader’s ‘tough guy’ posture, and what it may secretly conceal.

The Elysee Palace confirmed Sunday that President Emmanuel Macron would be postponing a planned visit to Ukraine which was expected to take place later this week to some time in “the coming weeks.” This is the third time in a month that Macron has pushed backed the trip, for reasons which remain unclear.Macron made headlines in late February after hinting at the possibility of NATO troops being deployed in Ukraine to fight Russia, with Paris gradually walking back those remarks after a major backlash both in France and among other members of the NATO alliance.“There were hypotheses clearly put on the table but not combat ground troops as may have been said here or there,” French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu assured in an interview with French television late last week, implying that Macron had been misunderstood.“Macron’s verbal bravado proves the French leader is trying to be more Catholic than the Pope,” Adriel Kasonta, a London-based foreign affairs analyst and journalist, told Sputnik. “However, Pope Francis advises Ukraine to sit with Russia at the negotiating table,” the commentator pointed out.Kasonta believes the loud “anti-Russian rhetoric” coming out of Paris regarding the Ukraine crisis comes in large part out of terror among European elites over the prospects of Donald Trump returning to power in November and somehow “disrupting” transatlantic security bonds.“European officials are concerned that a Trump presidency will disrupt NATO, which is the main reason why we see discussions about the possibility of putting NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine, and the prism of further escalation,” the observer explained. “Europe is concerned that if the US abandons it, it could become vulnerable to a possible Russian ‘invasion’. Therefore, European leaders are making empty threats directed towards Moscow.”Ultimately, Kasonta believes that the “danger of this paranoia,” which has been “fueled by years of propaganda” against Russia poses a real threat of escalating into a hot war – possibly even going nuclear, if not tamped down.Baltic leaders have praised Macron’s “outside of the box” thinking on the prospect of Western troops in Ukraine. “What Macron is reminding everyone and bringing again to the forefront is the sense of urgency. This is what is needed,” Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins said in a joint press conference with his Lithuanian, Estonian and Ukrainian counterparts last week.

