Ukraine's Attempt to Attack Russia With RM-70 Vampire MLRS, Tochka-U Foiled - MoD
Ukraine has attempted to attack Russia with the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and the Tochka-U tactical missile system, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On March 12, 2024, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of Russia using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system and the Tochka-U tactical missile system was stopped at about 07:30 Moscow time [04:30 GMT]," the ministry said in a statement. Russian air defense systems have destroyed eight shells of the RM-70 Vampire MLRS and one Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod Region, the ministry added.
rm-70 vampire mlrs, tochka-u, russian defense ministry, multiple launch rocket systems
05:38 GMT 12.03.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabankRussian Airborne Forces soldier with a Verba man-portable surface-to-air missile (SAM)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has attempted to attack Russia with the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and the Tochka-U tactical missile system, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On March 12, 2024, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of Russia using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system and the Tochka-U tactical missile system was stopped at about 07:30 Moscow time [04:30 GMT]," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian air defense systems have destroyed eight shells of the RM-70 Vampire MLRS and one Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod Region, the ministry added.
