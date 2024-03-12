https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/ukraines-attempt-to-attack-russia-with-rm-70-vampire-mlrs-tochka-u-foiled---mod-1117275303.html

Ukraine's Attempt to Attack Russia With RM-70 Vampire MLRS, Tochka-U Foiled - MoD

Ukraine has attempted to attack Russia with the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and the Tochka-U tactical missile system, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On March 12, 2024, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of Russia using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system and the Tochka-U tactical missile system was stopped at about 07:30 Moscow time [04:30 GMT]," the ministry said in a statement. Russian air defense systems have destroyed eight shells of the RM-70 Vampire MLRS and one Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod Region, the ministry added.

