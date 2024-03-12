https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/ukraines-attempt-to-attack-russia-with-rm-70-vampire-mlrs-tochka-u-foiled---mod-1117275303.html
Ukraine's Attempt to Attack Russia With RM-70 Vampire MLRS, Tochka-U Foiled - MoD
Ukraine's Attempt to Attack Russia With RM-70 Vampire MLRS, Tochka-U Foiled - MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine has attempted to attack Russia with the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and the Tochka-U tactical missile system, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2024-03-12T05:38+0000
2024-03-12T05:38+0000
2024-03-12T05:38+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
kiev
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
attack
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116795632_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6bb5f24894f2a041a26423ef33e01d5a.jpg
"On March 12, 2024, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of Russia using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system and the Tochka-U tactical missile system was stopped at about 07:30 Moscow time [04:30 GMT]," the ministry said in a statement. Russian air defense systems have destroyed eight shells of the RM-70 Vampire MLRS and one Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod Region, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/russian-air-defenses-down-ukrainian-jets-helicopters-patriot-and-storm-shadow-missiles---mod-1116941509.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116795632_335:0:3066:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b21e4c6b47b304f18c8ee25b5ed1bafc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rm-70 vampire mlrs, tochka-u, russian defense ministry, multiple launch rocket systems
rm-70 vampire mlrs, tochka-u, russian defense ministry, multiple launch rocket systems
Ukraine's Attempt to Attack Russia With RM-70 Vampire MLRS, Tochka-U Foiled - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has attempted to attack Russia with the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and the Tochka-U tactical missile system, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On March 12, 2024, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of Russia using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system and the Tochka-U tactical missile system was stopped at about 07:30 Moscow time [04:30 GMT]," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian air defense systems
have destroyed eight shells of the RM-70 Vampire MLRS and one Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod Region, the ministry added.