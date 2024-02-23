https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/russian-air-defenses-down-ukrainian-jets-helicopters-patriot-and-storm-shadow-missiles---mod-1116941509.html

Russian Air Defenses Down Ukrainian Jets, Helicopters, Patriot and Storm Shadow Missiles - MoD

Russian Air Defenses Down Ukrainian Jets, Helicopters, Patriot and Storm Shadow Missiles - MoD

Russian air defenses and aviation shot down several Ukrainian aircraft and drones, as well as foreign-made missiles supplied to the Kiev regime, this past week, the press service of its Ministry of Defense reported.

Russian air defenses and aviation shot down several Ukrainian aircraft and drones, as well as foreign-made missiles supplied to the Kiev regime, this past week, the press service of its Ministry of Defense reported. “During the week, aviation and air defense systems shot down a MiG-29 fighter jet, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force, seven Storm Shadow cruise missiles, a Patriot anti-aircraft guided missile, four S anti-aircraft guided missiles converted to hit ground targets -200, three HARM anti-radar missiles, six JDAM guided bombs and 42 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, as well as 652 unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said. In total, since the beginning of the special operation, 572 Ukrainian military aircraft, 267 helicopters, 13,223 unmanned aerial vehicles, 473 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,188 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,223 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 8,145 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 18,981 a unit of special military vehicle equipment.Ukrainian LossesOver the past week, Ukraine has lost over 2,900 soldiers killed and wounded near Avdeyevka, it went on to report."During the week in this direction, the enemy lost over 2,900 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks, 37 armored combat vehicles, 90 vehicles, eight field artillery guns and a MLRS Grad combat vehicle," the ministry said.Russia repelled 35 Ukrainian attacks near Kupyansk and another four in the South Donetsk area, the ministry said, adding that 37 group strikes have been carried out on Ukrainian military-industrial complex, military airfield infrastructure, arsenals and fuel bases."The losses of the Ukraine Armed Forces [in the South Donetsk area] amounted to 1,195 soldiers, six tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 23 vehicles and 16 field artillery guns," the ministry said.Russia repelled 12 Ukrainian counterattacks near Donetsk, the ministry added."The enemy's losses amounted to more than 2,560 soldiers, 12 tanks, 31 armored combat vehicles, 58 vehicles, 13 field artillery guns and a Grad MLRS combat vehicle," the ministry said.Kiev has lost 390 soldiers near Kupyansk and over 460 soldiers, as well as five tanks in the Kherson region in the past week, the ministry said.Russian Troops Took Control of Several SettlementsRussian soldiers have seized the settlement Krynky in the Kherson region and the settlement Pobeda in the Donetsk area, it similarly said."[Russian] troops took control the settlement of Pobeda, took more advantageous positions and defeated the soldiers and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka, Grigorovka, Ivanovskoye [also known as Krasnoye], Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Rozdoliyevka, Novomikhailovka, Nevelskoye and Krasnogoriyevka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

