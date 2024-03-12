https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/vladimir-putin-is-set-to-give-another-major-interview-1117291205.html
President Putin's two-hour address to the Federal Assembly in late February gave rise to follow-up questions, with new belligerent statements coming out of Western capitals warranting a reaction and response.
Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, is set to record a big new interview with President Putin, with the Russian president expected to touch on an array of recent developments and hot-button issues. It should be Putin's most in-depth commentary since his address to the Federal Assembly on February 29, where he touched on issues ranging from the economy to the future of the nascent multipolar world order and NATO threats against Russia.
Vladimir Putin is Set to Give Another Major Interview
