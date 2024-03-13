https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/bidens-little-monsters-1117295106.html
Biden’s Little Monsters
Biden’s Little Monsters
Sputnik International
The White House advance team has reportedly fostered a toxic working environment, with high ranking members being abusive to staff. Two members recently resigned, but will their replacements be an improvement?
2024-03-13T01:29+0000
2024-03-13T01:29+0000
2024-03-13T01:29+0000
americas
joe biden
delaware
secret service
white house
2024 us presidential election
ted rall
sputnik cartoons
political cartoons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117292782_0:124:2000:1249_1920x0_80_0_0_683b3c38000637c3a4e923497d3817a3.jpg
The complaints reportedly became so commonplace that the White House Counsel’s Office opened an investigation into the matter. Two high-ranking members of the advance team, associate director of presidential advance Ian Mellul and Brie Moore, the director of press advance, recently resigned. According to the report, Mellul recently completed management training and was given an executive coach, but the complaints about him continued.The report claims, citing two witnesses, that Mellul told staffers he would "ruin your life" when they made mistakes and regularly belittled junior staffers.However, things could have been worse for the advance team. Commander, the Biden family dog, was recently sent to live in Delaware after he bit Secret Service agents and White House staff no less than two dozen times. Like Mellul, the Bidens attempted to fix Commander’s behavior by sending him to obedience school and getting the dog a training coach, but the abuse of staff by Biden’s pets seems to be a recurring theme.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/commander-bites-a-lot-1116931441.html
americas
delaware
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117292782_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_c4e83980c682ef87fe18c04654267bcb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ian mellul, brie moore, white house advance team abusive, abuse of biden's campaign team, biden campaign resignations, ted rall comics
ian mellul, brie moore, white house advance team abusive, abuse of biden's campaign team, biden campaign resignations, ted rall comics
Biden’s Little Monsters
The network of aides and volunteers responsible for coordinating US President Joe Biden’s campaign events and speeches nationwide, called the advance team, is facing accusations of fostering a toxic work environment, including verbal harassment, US media reported on Monday.
The complaints reportedly
became so commonplace that the White House Counsel’s Office opened an investigation into the matter. Two high-ranking members of the advance team, associate director of presidential advance Ian Mellul and Brie Moore, the director of press advance, recently resigned. According to the report, Mellul recently completed management training and was given an executive coach, but the complaints about him continued.
The report claims, citing two witnesses, that Mellul told staffers he would "ruin your life" when they made mistakes and regularly belittled junior staffers.
However, things could have been worse for the advance team. Commander, the Biden family dog, was recently sent to live in Delaware after he bit Secret Service agents and White House staff no less than two dozen times. Like Mellul, the Bidens attempted to fix Commander’s behavior by sending him to obedience school and getting the dog a training coach, but the abuse of staff by Biden’s pets seems to be a recurring theme.