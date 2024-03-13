https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/china-urges-all-parties-to-contribute-to-de-escalation-of-nuclear-tensions-1117300216.html

China Urges All Parties to Contribute to De-Escalation of Nuclear Tensions

China has always advocated that nuclear powers adhere to the concept of common security and now urges all parties to contribute to the de-escalation of nuclear tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on the possible use of nuclear weapons.

In an interview with Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group released earlier in the day, Putin said that Moscow was ready to use its nuclear arsenal to ensure the existence and sovereignty of the Russian state. Russia's nuclear triad is more advanced than that of any other country, Putin said. There is no winner in nuclear war, Wang said, recalling that in January 2022, the five nuclear states issued a declaration on the prevention of nuclear war. Earlier in March, in his state of the nation address, Putin said the foreign policy of the West, including claims about possible deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, was dangerous and threatened a nuclear conflict that would result in the destruction of civilization.

