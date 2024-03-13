https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/china-urges-all-parties-to-contribute-to-de-escalation-of-nuclear-tensions-1117300216.html
China Urges All Parties to Contribute to De-Escalation of Nuclear Tensions
China Urges All Parties to Contribute to De-Escalation of Nuclear Tensions
Sputnik International
China has always advocated that nuclear powers adhere to the concept of common security and now urges all parties to contribute to the de-escalation of nuclear tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on the possible use of nuclear weapons.
2024-03-13T10:46+0000
2024-03-13T10:46+0000
2024-03-13T10:46+0000
world
china
russia
wang wenbin
chinese foreign ministry
vladimir putin
nuclear weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112614192_0:0:2357:1327_1920x0_80_0_0_c13eee3cc50556f732604773659a52a8.jpg
In an interview with Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group released earlier in the day, Putin said that Moscow was ready to use its nuclear arsenal to ensure the existence and sovereignty of the Russian state. Russia's nuclear triad is more advanced than that of any other country, Putin said. There is no winner in nuclear war, Wang said, recalling that in January 2022, the five nuclear states issued a declaration on the prevention of nuclear war. Earlier in March, in his state of the nation address, Putin said the foreign policy of the West, including claims about possible deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, was dangerous and threatened a nuclear conflict that would result in the destruction of civilization.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/putin-says-need-to-use-tactical-nuclear-weapons-never-arose-in-ukraine-1117295403.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112614192_366:0:2357:1493_1920x0_80_0_0_c00c1a05b43cf2c81547602bdafcace9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china urges, de-escalation of nuclear tensions, russian president vladimir putin, nuclear tensions
china urges, de-escalation of nuclear tensions, russian president vladimir putin, nuclear tensions
China Urges All Parties to Contribute to De-Escalation of Nuclear Tensions
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has always advocated that nuclear powers adhere to the concept of common security and now urges all parties to contribute to the de-escalation of nuclear tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on the possible use of nuclear weapons.
In an interview with Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group released earlier in the day, Putin said that Moscow was ready to use its nuclear arsenal to ensure the existence and sovereignty of the Russian state. Russia's nuclear triad is more advanced than that of any other country, Putin said.
"Under the current circumstances, all parties must take real measures to jointly contribute to [nuclear] de-escalation," Wang told a briefing, adding that China has always advocated that all nuclear states follow the concept of common security," Wang Wenbin said.
There is no winner in nuclear war
, Wang said, recalling that in January 2022, the five nuclear states issued a declaration on the prevention of nuclear war.
"China has drawn its attention to the fact that the Russian side has consistently reaffirmed this principle," the spokesman added.
Earlier in March, in his state of the nation address, Putin said the foreign policy of the West, including claims about possible deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, was dangerous and threatened a nuclear conflict that would result in the destruction of civilization.