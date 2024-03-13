https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/putin-says-need-to-use-tactical-nuclear-weapons-never-arose-in-ukraine-1117295403.html

Putin Says Need to Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Never Arose in Ukraine

Putin Says Need to Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Never Arose in Ukraine

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an interview with Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev for the Rossiya 1 broadcaster and Ria Novosti.

2024-03-13T03:23+0000

2024-03-13T03:23+0000

2024-03-13T03:44+0000

russia

russia

vladimir putin

dmitry kiselev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117291392_0:88:2905:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_f02b0f2efce570169cc65e76278f40f2.jpg

"Why should we use weapons of mass destruction? There has never been such a need," Putin said. Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons if the existence of the Russian state is threatened, Putin said. Russia’s nuclear triad is more advanced than that of any other country, Putin also said.The Russian president added that his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is part of a "traditional school of politics" and also that the US has many other experts in the Russia-US relationship and strategic deterrence.Western Countries ‘Powerless’ Before Unity of Russian PeopleCountries in the so-called collective West found themselves powerless in the face of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and the unity of the Russian people, Putin added.Some Western elites do not want such a tremendous country as Russia beside them and seek to divide it, Putin said. At the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries were happy and believed they would be capable of ending Russia through sanctions, weapons and Ukrainian nationalists, Putin said.Russia Ready for Talks on Ukraine, But Not Discussions Shaped by Wishful ThinkingRussia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine, but they have to be based on realistic premises and not on wishful thinking, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated.President Putin further indicated that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine should not serve as a temporary pause to allow Kiev to rearm itself, but should be a serious conversation to ensure Russia's security guarantees.Putin added that Russia knows the various options being discussed and knows the "carrots that are going to be shown" to convince them that the time for negotiations has come.Russia wants to resolve the Ukraine crisis through peaceful means, Putin said.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, putin interview, putin interview dmitry kiselev, putin big interview