Putin Says Need to Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Never Arose in Ukraine
03:23 GMT 13.03.2024 (Updated: 03:44 GMT 13.03.2024)
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin/
Subscribe
Exclusive
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There has not yet been any need to use tactical nuclear weapons as part of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev for the Rossiya 1 broadcaster and Ria Novosti.
"Why should we use weapons of mass destruction? There has never been such a need," Putin said.
When asked whether such an idea ever occurred to him, Putin replied, "No, but why?"
Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons if the existence of the Russian state is threatened, Putin said. Russia’s nuclear triad is more advanced than that of any other country, Putin also said.
"From the military and technical point of view, we are, of course, ready," Putin said.
The Russian president added that his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is part of a "traditional school of politics" and also that the US has many other experts in the Russia-US relationship and strategic deterrence.
"That is why I do not think that everything is rushing head-on [in that direction], but we are ready for this," Putin said.
Western Countries ‘Powerless’ Before Unity of Russian People
Countries in the so-called collective West found themselves powerless in the face of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and the unity of the Russian people, Putin added.
Some Western elites do not want such a tremendous country as Russia beside them and seek to divide it, Putin said. At the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries were happy and believed they would be capable of ending Russia through sanctions, weapons and Ukrainian nationalists, Putin said.
“This is where that slogan came from – to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield. However, the realization later came that this was unlikely, and even later, that it was impossible," Putin said. “And the understanding came that instead of a strategic defeat, they were confronted with the powerlessness they faced. They were faced with powerlessness before the unity of the Russian people, before the fundamental foundations and stability of the Russian financial and economic system, and before the growing capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.”
Russia Ready for Talks on Ukraine, But Not Discussions Shaped by Wishful Thinking
Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine, but they have to be based on realistic premises and not on wishful thinking, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated.
"Are we ready for talks? Yes, we are, but we are only ready for talks that are not based on some psychotropic drug-induced wishful thinking, but those that are based on the developed situation on the ground, as they say," Putin said.
President Putin further indicated that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine should not serve as a temporary pause to allow Kiev to rearm itself, but should be a serious conversation to ensure Russia's security guarantees.
"We are, however, ready for a serious conversation, and we want to resolve all conflicts, and especially this conflict, by peaceful means. But we must clearly understand for ourselves that this is not a pause that the enemy wants to take for rearmament, but this is a serious conversation with security guarantees for Russia," Putin said.
Putin added that Russia knows the various options being discussed and knows the "carrots that are going to be shown" to convince them that the time for negotiations has come.
Russia wants to resolve the Ukraine crisis through peaceful means, Putin said.