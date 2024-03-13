https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/french-recruitment-service-says-personal-data-of-43mln-people-stolen-in-cyberattack-1117314914.html
French Recruitment Service Says Personal Data of 43Mln People Stolen in Cyberattack
French Recruitment Service Says Personal Data of 43Mln People Stolen in Cyberattack
Sputnik International
Personal data of about 43 million people in France could have been compromised as a result of a cyberattack on online recruitment services in the country, the France Travail service said.
2024-03-13T23:47+0000
2024-03-13T23:47+0000
2024-03-13T23:47+0000
world
europe
european union (eu)
france
hacking
hacking attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094083537_0:0:471:265_1920x0_80_0_0_68a55ba175b36479745bc2d8e1ee81c1.jpg
"As a result of a cyberattack on the France Travail and Cap Emploi services, personal data of applicants was stolen and could be disclosed and used illegally," the service said in a statement on Wednesday. As many as 43 million users that have registered on the France Travail website over the past 20 years could be affected, the service said. The hackers gained access to users' social security numbers, home addresses and mobile phone numbers, among other things, although not to their banking details, the statement read.The anti-cybercrime unit of the Paris prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident, France Travail added. Earlier this week, the Paris prosecutor's office also launched a probe into a massive DDoS-attack against online government services that had taken place from Sunday to Monday and targeted the websites of the French ministries of economy, environment and culture as well as the prime minister's online office and the website of the Directorate General for Civil Aviation. The Anonymous Sudan hacker group claimed responsibility for the attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/boeing-says-aware-lockbit-hackers-claim-they-posted-company-data-online-1114877052.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094083537_0:0:353:265_1920x0_80_0_0_7113138a22965bd95fd4123b3dd9ee9a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france cyber attack, france travail leak, france personal data leak, france travail security breach, france travail cyberattack, cyberattack in europe
france cyber attack, france travail leak, france personal data leak, france travail security breach, france travail cyberattack, cyberattack in europe
French Recruitment Service Says Personal Data of 43Mln People Stolen in Cyberattack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Personal data of about 43 million people in France could have been compromised as a result of a cyberattack on online recruitment services in the country, the France Travail service said.
"As a result of a cyberattack on the France Travail and Cap Emploi services, personal data of applicants was stolen and could be disclosed and used illegally," the service said in a statement on Wednesday.
As many as 43 million users that have registered on the France Travail website over the past 20 years could be affected, the service said. The hackers gained access to users' social security numbers, home addresses and mobile phone numbers, among other things, although not to their banking details, the statement read.
10 November 2023, 20:19 GMT
The anti-cybercrime unit of the Paris prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident, France Travail added.
Earlier this week, the Paris prosecutor's office also launched a probe into a massive DDoS-attack against online government services that had taken place from Sunday to Monday and targeted the websites of the French ministries of economy, environment and culture as well as the prime minister's online office and the website of the Directorate General for Civil Aviation. The Anonymous Sudan hacker group claimed responsibility for the attack.