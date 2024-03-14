https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/india-interested-in-talks-on-free-trade-pact-with-eaeu---belarusian-foreign-minister-1117317218.html
India Interested in Talks on Free Trade Pact With EAEU - Belarusian Foreign Minister
India Interested in Talks on Free Trade Pact With EAEU - Belarusian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
India is interested in building relations with the Eurasian Economic Union and is eyeing the start of negotiations on a free trade agreement with it, Belarusian FM Sergei Aleinik said.
2024-03-14T05:00+0000
2024-03-14T05:00+0000
2024-03-14T05:00+0000
economy
belarus
india
minsk
new delhi
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
eurasian economic union
brics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099573132_9:0:1253:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b21d7a438ca3c60afd816830ae9ca0ee.png
Aleinik was an official visit to India from March 12–13. The parties also discussed the interaction between Minsk and New Delhi within international organizations and reaffirmed mutual support in the UN, the top Belarusian diplomat said. Commenting on the plans to cooperate within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Belarusian foreign minister recalled that India had been the first member state to ratify its bid to join the bloc. "We agreed to hold consultations with India on topics of cooperation in all dimensions of the SCO without exception," he said.India also backed Belarus' application to join BRICS, Aleinik added. Further expansion of BRICS is set to be discussed this year, so Minsk hopes its bid will be "considered accordingly and hopefully supported," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/single-gas-market-of-eurasian-economic-union-likely-to-be-created-by-2025-1111044060.html
belarus
minsk
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099573132_164:0:1097:700_1920x0_80_0_0_8ca2b4081052a22e939b79d6589cf7fb.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
india free trade eurasian economic union, eaeu trade agreements, belarusian fm sergei aleinik, india eurasia relations, india eurasia ties, brics cooperations, sco trade routs
india free trade eurasian economic union, eaeu trade agreements, belarusian fm sergei aleinik, india eurasia relations, india eurasia ties, brics cooperations, sco trade routs
India Interested in Talks on Free Trade Pact With EAEU - Belarusian Foreign Minister
MINSK (Sputnik) - India is interested in building relations with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and is eyeing the start of negotiations on a free trade agreement with it, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said following a visit to New Delhi.
Aleinik was an official visit to India from March 12–13.
"Engagement between India and the EAEU was raised during the discussions. The Indian side confirmed its interest in building relations with the EAEU and is now seriously considering the start of negotiations on a free trade agreement between India and the EAEU," Aleinik said in a video posted by First National Channel of Belarusian Radio on Wednesday.
The parties also discussed the interaction between Minsk and New Delhi within international organizations and reaffirmed mutual support in the UN, the top Belarusian diplomat said.
"India and Belarus have similar views on the need to build a truly fair system of international relations and a just multipolar world order with the principles of equality of states and a balance of interests of all UN member states at its core," Aleinik said.
Commenting on the plans to cooperate within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Belarusian foreign minister recalled that India had been the first member state to ratify its bid to join the bloc.
"We agreed to hold consultations with India on topics of cooperation in all dimensions of the SCO without exception," he said.
India also backed Belarus' application to join BRICS, Aleinik added. Further expansion of BRICS is set to be discussed this year, so Minsk hopes its bid will be "considered accordingly and hopefully supported," he said.