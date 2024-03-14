https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/india-interested-in-talks-on-free-trade-pact-with-eaeu---belarusian-foreign-minister-1117317218.html

India Interested in Talks on Free Trade Pact With EAEU - Belarusian Foreign Minister

India is interested in building relations with the Eurasian Economic Union and is eyeing the start of negotiations on a free trade agreement with it, Belarusian FM Sergei Aleinik said.

Aleinik was an official visit to India from March 12–13. The parties also discussed the interaction between Minsk and New Delhi within international organizations and reaffirmed mutual support in the UN, the top Belarusian diplomat said. Commenting on the plans to cooperate within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Belarusian foreign minister recalled that India had been the first member state to ratify its bid to join the bloc. "We agreed to hold consultations with India on topics of cooperation in all dimensions of the SCO without exception," he said.India also backed Belarus' application to join BRICS, Aleinik added. Further expansion of BRICS is set to be discussed this year, so Minsk hopes its bid will be "considered accordingly and hopefully supported," he said.

