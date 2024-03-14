https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/kim-jong-un-test-drives-north-koreas-new-type-main-battle-tank---state-media-1117315587.html

Kim Jong Un Test-Drives North Korea's New-Type Main Battle Tank - State Media

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has personally test-driven a new-type battle tank of North Korea during a training match between the country's tank units, North Korean news agency KCNA reported.

After reviewing tank crews on Wednesday, the North Korean leader "mounted a new-type main battle tank, seized the control lever and drove the tank himself," the report said. The report added that the training match was aimed at inspecting tank crews' combat capabilities and familiarizing them with combat action methods on different tactical missions. The leader expressed "great satisfaction" with the combat readiness of tank crews participating in the match, saying that none of the other exercises "satisfied him more than the tankmen's preparedness displayed at the match" and that "he would never worry about preparing for war" if all army unites were as prepared.

